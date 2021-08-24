Cool off with these ice-cold offers…

Summer’s end is nigh, but before we say goodbye to the warmer months, top water park Atlantis Aquaventure is throwing a huge sale for the next few days.

Running between August 23 and 29, adrenaline junkies can book their water adventures for visits up to September 30, 2021. The ‘Splash Sale’ includes not just water park tickets, but a host of Atlantis Aquaventure’s other attractions too.

Guests can enjoy experiences such as Dolphin Dip & Play for Dhs445 instead of Dhs725, as well as tickets to the Lost Chambers Aquarium for Dhs55 instead of Dhs110 for adults and children.

To get your thrill, trying out the legendary slides, there’s a sale on the day pass, priced at Dhs135 instead of Dhs189 for adults and Dhs129 rather than Dhs169 for children. If you’re not ready to stop the fun there, opt for an annual pass, which will cost you Dhs695 instead of Dhs990 for adults and Dhs395 rather than Dhs595 for kids.

Atlantis Aquaventure recently underwent an expansion, and now has a whopping 105 rides in total including some really adrenaline pumping spots. For a more relaxing experience, the new Raging Rapids will take you on a lazy river with different zones of wave intensity.

atlantisthepalm.com/special-offers/Splash-Sale