The rules are effective from now…

A circular issued by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) announces further easing on rules related to the emirate’s nightlife, entertainment and dining activities.

Concessions that have been made possible by effective pandemic policy and one of the most successful vaccination campaigns globally.

The headlines are that clubs, bars, restaurants and cafes will once again be allowed to stay open until 3am, with capacity increased to 80 per cent. Although revellers will still be limited to three hour raving stints.

Events organisers have been given the green light to allow concerts with outdoor attendance of up to 5,000 — including standing room (get those lighters up), as long as the space allows for individuals to move about. If you’re ready to get back to live gigs, you’ll need to be able to demonstrate that you’re double vaccinated via the Alhosn app (although the vaccination requirement does not currently apply to awards ceremonies).

For entertainment and sports events, venue capacity is restricted to 60 per cent. Performers must also be able to show proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR test obtained within 24 hours.

The city’s hotels and their facilities can now operate at 100 per cent capacity. Whilst Dubai museums, galleries and cinemas are now free to go up to 80 per cent capacity.

Restaurants are allowed tables of up to 10 people (though bigger tables (5 to 10 diners) should not be placed next to each other), with a reduced minimum space of 1.5 metres between them.

Social gatherings have a fresh max cap of 300 people (or less if the venue’s permitted capacity cannot accommodate). Gucci news for weddings, private parties and #Donda listening events.

More news on those upcoming events and activities as they roll in.

Images: Getty