In a UAE Government press briefing held last night, there were multiple announcements made covering topics ranging from ‘how effective the vaccination programme has been’ to ‘the new features of the Alhosn app’ and finally, some information from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) on ‘how people will be able to register vaccination certificates issued overseas’.

Reported on uaebarq.ae, the ICA said that as early as August 15, individuals will be able to register certificates for the approved vaccines (that’s AstraZeneca (or Covishield), Moderna, Pfizer, Sputnik and Sinopharm) via the Smart app or the smartservices.ica.gov.ae.

If there are any updates to the list of approved overseas vaccines, we will of course keep you updated)

Those that successfully complete the process and are able to get their certificates approved will be able to enjoy the same benefits as those that got their vaccines in the UAE.

There was also confirmation that the information will be reflected in the Alhosn app.

What are the updates to the Alhosn app?

Alhosn app has new features to help protect your health. Download or update the app to see your status (green, grey or red) based on your most recent PCR test and vaccination status, as well as vaccination information and certificate, any travel testing and a live QR code. pic.twitter.com/JAckY2lxKq — Al Hosn App (@AlHosnApp) August 10, 2021

The colour-coded statuses (Green, Grey, Red) remain.

There will be a travel information section, showing arrival date following flights, with PCR test prompts (for use in Abu Dhabi)

A new feature will allow you to directly access a copy of your vaccination certificate with a few simple clicks inside the application.

From August 20, nationals, residents and tourists in Abu Dhabi will have to show their Alhosn status before entering public spaces.

Alhosn status will need to be shown to enter public places limited to those vaccinated, exempted from vaccination or participants in vaccine trials from 20 August 2021. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 10, 2021

