Fly to the Maldives in the comfort of club class from Dhs6,995…

Etihad Airways is helping you get to your favourite holiday destinations, in the unbridled luxury of Business Class along with all the add ons (hello Business lounge), for a fair amount less this summer.

Beyond the forbidden curtain

Their Business Calss sale starts today and will be offering cut-price luxury travel until August 8, 2021 and it’s valid on trips all the way up to November 20, 2021. Which means as long as you book by Sunday, August 8 — you can save on flights departing between now and November 20.

Prices, as always, are subject to availability and seasonality.

Sale away to distant shores

You can travel to beautiful Jordan’s capital, Amman; experience the culinary, historic and cultural magic of Beirut AKA the ‘Paris of the Middle East; or dive into the very birth of civilisation with a trip to beguiling Cairo — each from Dhs3,995 for a Business Class ticket.

Take a trip to the Indian Ocean’s most sparkling network of jewels with a Buisness Class fare to the Maldivian capital of Male, starting at Dhs6,995.

Or perhaps a sophisticated European city break is more your thing? Explore the galleries and brasseries of Paris, AKA ‘the city of love’ or ‘the Paris of Paris’; skip through the foothills of Alpine meadows to the chimes of cowbell music, in Zurich or Geneva; or soak up the origins of western society, in the gateway to the Aegean with a trip to Athens. You’ll find club class fares to all these destinations from Dhs9.995.

Green list

If your return journey ends in Abu Dhabi (you’re not returning to Dubai or any of the other emirates), you can check out the latest green list info in our update article.

Always check arrival and departure requirements for your origin city and destination city.

Images: Unsplash