Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier and an airline currently in the midst of giving away 50,000 prizes in honour of the UAE’s National Day Golden Jubilee, has announced the resumption of four daily services to and from the UK.

The news comes after the announcement from the UK government last week that the UAE has been moved from the Red List (with strict hotel quarantine requirements, regardless of vaccination status) to the UK’s Amber List.

There will be three daily flights into London Heathrow, and one daily into Manchester. All of the 28 weekly flights will use the super luxe, energy efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Return fares to London and Manchester are currently available from Dhs2,195.

Quarantine rules

Travelling to the UK

According to GOV.UK, you need to:

Take a PCR test within 72 hours before arriving to England Book and pay for a Covid test before you travel to England. Enter details of your test in the passenger locator form.

On arrival to England you must:

Quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days Take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8 You can book a private test on the ‘test to release’ scheme after 5 days of quarantine

The ‘Test to Release’ scheme requires you to pay for a private Covid-19 test to end your quarantine early.

Under the Test to Release scheme you can choose to pay for a private PCR test on day five. If the result is negative (and the result of your day 2 test result was negative or inconclusive) you can end your quarantine.

Travelling to the UAE

If you’re heading to Dubai, as long as you take the Etihad transfer bus, or a taxi out immediately — you won’t be fitted with the tracker bracelet or required to quarantine.

Because the UK does not currently appear on Abu Dhabi’s Green List, some quarantine will be essential when you return home. The length of that quarantine will depend on your vaccination status.

For vaccinated see: UAE citizens and residents who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, documented in the vaccine report on Alhosn app.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated travel procedures for citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi returning from travel abroad, effective from Monday, 5 July 2021. pic.twitter.com/GnFQU6GmIh — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 4, 2021

All travellers require a negative PCR result 72 hours prior to their scheduled departure.

Unvaccinated passengers will need to quarantine for 12 days, taking tests on arrival and on day 11.

Vaccinated passengers will need to quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on arrival and on day six.

Images: Etihad