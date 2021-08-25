Add this to your list of things to do…

INSPIRE DIFC Studio is celebrating its first anniversary on Saturday, August 28 with free classes throughout the day from 8am to 6.30pm

The studio opened a year ago during the pandemic and has become one of UAE’s most loved yoga, Pilates and wellness centres. The free classes are their way of giving back and thanking the community.

Attendees will be able to try signature classes such as Floating bliss with a sound bath, Inferno hot Pilates, CORE sculpt, flexibility flow, breathwork, meditation and more. Have little ones? Bring them along as there is also Kids yoga available.

The schedule can be found in this Instagra post below on the second page:

There will also be raffle drawers where students can win private sessions, discounts on select items and other giveaways. The first 50 students will also receive free healthy shots from VShakes.

Additionally, the wellness centre is continuing with its pay-what-you-can yoga campaign. Every Friday from 1pm to 2pm and 3pm to 4pm, if you visit INSPIRE DIFC Studio you will help an animal in need.

A minimum of Dhs30 is the suggested contribution and all the money raised goes toward sponsoring neutering programs in alliance with Little Pearls’ clinic partners in the UAE.

The class required no yoga experience, so if it’s a practice you want to try, this is a great place to start.

INSPIRE co-founder Elisa Fausto Iossifidis stated, ‘The program has already made a positive impact on many cats and dogs,’

INSPIRE has another studio located in Al Manara and each studio runs over 50 classes per week at every level of practice.

Remember to book in advance here as there will be space limitations due to social distancing.

INSPIRE, level 1, Zone D of Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 588 1223. @inspireyogadxb

Images: INSPIRE