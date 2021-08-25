The Ruler of Dubai wants to thank them for their kind act…

Last night, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai shared a video showing three Dubai residents saving a cat from falling to the ground from a second-floor balcony.

The 18-second video which was filmed in Deira, shows three men stretching out material to break the stray cat’s fall. The three rescuers gave the cats a few pets after which she walked away. No one is sure how the stray, who is named Bella, wound up on the second floor of the building but the three unsung heroes were in the right place at the right time when they spotted her.

The video caught the attention of the Ruler of Dubai and was shared on his official Twitter account.

Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city.

The text accompanying Sheikh Mohammed’s tweet stated, ‘Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city. Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them’

A reply to Sheikh Mohammed’s tweet stated that one of the unsung hero’s name is Rashid bin Mohammed and linked to his Instagram account.

On his account, Rashid bin Mohammed shared the same video stating that the cat was also pregnant, so more than one life was saved. Another video he shared showed the cat eating with the words ‘The cat is fine’ followed by another picture of her in his arms with the caption ‘Bella in safe hands.’

We are not sure if Sheikh Mohammed is notified of Rashid bin Mohammed yet, but we will be keeping eyes on his Twitter to see if there is any update on this sweet story.

