Enjoy the party Italian style…

If your Friday just isn’t complete without a brunch but you’re looking for a fresh new offering, we know of just the one. Party group Candypants, known for their fun brunches and dedication to good times, are launching a brand new brunch and it’s taking place at popular Italian restaurant Torno Subito.

This fabulous venue can be found at W Dubai – The Palm. It’s cool and eclectic, with a retro 1950’s aesthetic from the pops of pastel colors and cool artwork that adorn the walls to the polaroid pictures dangling from the ceiling in the bar area. Outdoors is a spacious and Instagrammable terrace overlooking the sea.

The ‘La Vacanza’ brunch launches on Friday, August 27 and will run from 1pm to 4.30pm. You’ll be taken on a ‘gastronomic experience the story of Italian food through 11 different courses’. Of course, no brunch would be complete without free-flowing drinks.

Brunch is priced at Dhs399 for the soft drinks package, Dhs449 for house drinks and Dhs599 for premium drinks. Teachers can enjoy the house package for Dhs399. Post-brunch, carry on the party at chic rooftop bar Sobe where you can enjoy three house beverages for Dhs100.

The launch of Candypants’ latest brunch follows the success of its other recent brunch launch at Akira Back, which can also be found at W Dubai – The Palm. Candypants is currently growing the brunch experience at the popular Palm Jumeirah hotel.

La Vacanza, Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Fridays from August 27, 1pm to 4.30pm, priced from Dhs399. candypants.events

Images: Provided