Food, cultural activities, family time and more…

Need to add in a dose of fun to the workweek? You’ve come to the right place as we have some neat suggestions in our list below.

From soaking in the art at the capital’s galleries to trying new cafes and more, here are six fun things to get to in the capital this week.

Sunday August 22

Soak in some art at Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation

To get your week off to a colourful and cultural start, head to the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation. See ‘From Cinderella to Sindbad: German and Arab Timeless Tales’ exhibition which highlights the mutual influences, shared ideas, and cultural exchange between the Arab world and Germany through storytelling. Expect artefacts ranging from ancient Egyptian papyri to the stories of the Brothers Grimm and Arabian Nights, as well as modern pop-up books and comics.

Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 657 6348. culturalfoundation.ae

Monday August 23

Visit a newly opened bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Socius Café (@socius.ae)

Socius Café & Bakery opened its doors a month ago in Shakhbout city. The venue is located in a villa which offers up a homey atmosphere where you can indulge in freshly baked bread and other bakery items plus cakes and desserts. However, if you want a bigger meal, they serve up modern international food, too. With winter approaching, their outdoor area will surely be a hit.

Socius Café & Bakery, Al Rushd Street, Shakhbout, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 546 6280. @socius.ae

Tuesday August 24

Sit back and watch a movie

Last week we announced that a number of huge new films are screening at the cinema. Round up the mates and book your tickets and spend Tuesday evening munching on some buttery popcorn with mates. Out this week is Reminiscence (read our review here), Stillwater, Respect, The Green Knight and if you want to spend time with the little ones, Paw Patrol: The Movie is also screening.

Book your seats here.

Pop on over to Oak Room for a light meal Every Tuesday and Wednesday, you can head to the Abu Dhabi EDITION and sample some of the restaurant’s classic dishes such as jasper roasted chicken, beer-battered fish, mac and cheese and Eton mess. The deal runs from 6pm to midnight which makes it a perfect spot to head to after work. It will cost you Dhs128 per person and if you want a house beverage or bubbles, it’s Dhs198.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @OakRoomAbuDhabi

Wednesday August 25

Book your seat at this unique food spot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Transit Terminal Food (@transitterminalfood)

Transit Terminal Food is a new cafe that has opened up in the capital with a unique dining experience. It pays homage to the part of air travel that is almost nobody’s favourite – the dining experience but good news, it’s more than just the chicken or beef option. The dishes on the menu include currywurst (Dhs35), khachapuri (Dhs30) and more. Go with phones fully charged as the cafe is a great spot for some ‘Gram shots.

Transit Terminal Food, Center Ville hotel building – Hazaa Bin Zayed The First St – Al Nahyan, 7.30am to 12.30am. Tel: (02) 550 0443, terminaltransit.cf

Watch a live show at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

Take the kids to catch Lola Bunny, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and the rest of the gang battle the Goon Squad in an epic basketball live show face-off. Additionally, there are plenty of Space Jam themed treats to be enjoyed. Tickets to the park can be purchased here and remember: kids go free during the summer.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (600) 511 115. @wbworldad