The UAE celebrates its 50th golden jubilee this year. As part of the massive celebrations, the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Committee has launched an initiative inviting UAE residents to write a letter to their future selves, mapping out their dreams and envisioning their future journey in the UAE.

Those who call the UAE home can submit their entries in a number of formats including a written, video or images. It can be submitted on the Year of the 50th website under ‘Letters to the Future’.

By writing these letters, the UAE public is encouraged to envision their future as key contributors and builders of the nation, for the next 50 years and beyond.

You can choose to write down your letter in the text box here where it will then be put on the official letter carrying the Year of the 50th logo before going online. You can even print out the letterhead and handwrite your letter for a more personal touch.

If you are submitting an image, ensure it’s less than 3MB in size and likewise, videos need to be less than 10MB in size. Additionally, you can upload the image or the video to your own social media and share the URL.

Not sure what you want to say? The website offers up some tips calling on you to imagine where you see yourself in 10, 20 or even 50 years from now. It asks residents what their dream is in life, what is it that they want to achieve, what their hopes are for the nation and what they hope to contribute to making the UAE the best place for everyone.

You can gain additional inspiration and read some letters submitted by other UAE residents on this link here.

When you submit your message, you will get an email with your letter and an option where you can pick when you wanted to be reminded of your letter – either 5, 10, 20 or 50 years. This will act as a time capsule of how you have evolved, how far you have come on your journey allowing you to reflect while also holding you accountable (But remember, it’s never too late to start.)

What a great initiative!

@uaeyearof

Image: Getty