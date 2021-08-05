What a weekend it was…

Over the July 30 to 31 weekend, What’s On took over the majestic, five-star, rose gold, luxury Corniche turret — Bab Al Qasr. And a wonderful time was had by all.

Our guests enjoyed a stay in a chic apartment; a thoroughly impressive brunch; an equally extravagant breakfast; pampering courtesy of Ayana Spa and Allure Hair Salon; adventure on the high seas with Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club; after brunch soiree-ing at Rose’ Lounge Bar and Rosemary Restaurant (with a little assist from our adult beverage friends at GMP); big brain workouts via conundrum masters, TEPfactor; and full-body workouts with gym ninjas Strike Fitness.

It was a genuinely outstanding staycation, and the thanks for that rests with our partners, the super friendly and uber professional staff at Bab Al Qasr and of course you, our guests.

If you missed out, there will be another Lock In coming very soon, but for those that joined us this time — this photo gallery is a little reminder of our time together.

The next Lock In will take place in Dubai. It’s set to be an epic weekend-long bash held at the recently renovated Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah from September 3 to 4.

And the rumours suggest that there might be another Abu Dhabi one in October…

Bab Al Qasr, Abu Dhab Corniche, West Corniche Road. Tel: (02) 205 3000

Images: What’s On