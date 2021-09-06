A whole new week with plenty of things to do…

Planning out your list of things to do in Abu Dhabi after work? Check out our list below where we have listed some great food deals, happy hours to try, an afternoon tea and much more.

Here are 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday, September 12

Soak in some art at Etihad Modern Art Gallery

‘All the way from the Ancient City’ is a group exhibition by Etihad Modern Art Gallery in collaboration with The Arts-Hub Egypt gallery. It features more than 50 outstanding Egyptian contemporary artists of different ages and cultures within the scope of Egypt. It will present a general idea about the state of the contemporary Egyptian art scene reflecting the works of the pioneers of the artistic movement from the beginning of the nineteenth century. The exhibition only runs until September 27.

Etihad Modern Art Gallery, Villa 15, Al Huwelat street, Behind Al Bateen Mall, Abu Dhabi. Sat to Thur 10am to 9pm, closed on Fri. Tel: (0)56 537 2848. @etihadmodernart

Head to McGettigan’s and enjoy happy hour

McGettigan’s at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi have pumped up their happy hour timings to keep the drinks going for guests. On Sunday, it is available all day long while the timings on Monday to Saturday are 3pm to 8pm. That’s money you can use to pick out some more bites on the menu.

McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Abu Dhabi. Tel:(0)2 698 8137. @mcgettigansdusitauh

Monday, September 13

Try the new vegan dishes at Panache pool bar

Panache pool bar has unveilied a selection of plant-based options. There’s a light and refreshing, Asian-inspired tofu poke bowl; a plant-based burger; spicy buffalo cauliflower wings and other light bites such as Vietnamese spring rolls and fruity acai super bowls. The healthy new vegan menu is available daily. Pair this with the amazing view of the expansive Al Wathba desert and this will be a dining experience done right. Make a reservation on 02 204 4444.

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)204 4444. marriott.com

Tuesday, September 14

Unwind at Teatro

Tuesday is always the perfect day to enjot a mid-week treat. Head to Teatro between 6pm and 8pm where you can enjoy a pocket-friendly deal for Dhs68 that includes one dish from the bar bites menu and two selected beverages. On the menu you can find dishes like maki rolls, sea scallops, calamari, dim sum and more. Busy Tuesday? Don’t worry. The deal runs from Sunday to Wednesday.

Teatro, Park Rotana, Eastern Ring Road, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 657 3333. rotana.com

Round up the girls and head to a ladies’ night

Award-winning Latin restaurant VaKaVa is back after a brief summer break with some pretty neat deals. On Tuesday nights, they focus on the senoritas. The Buena Onda Ladies’ Night offer girls three drinks and one delicious Latin bar bite for just Dhs99. It runs from 7pm to 11pm giving you enough time to head home after work to glam up.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, W Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 811 5666. @vakavaabudhabi

Wednesday, September 15

Sip on an afternoon tea

Craving an afternoon tea? Head to Osmo – Lounge and Bar at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. You will tuck into truffle bites, sweet cravings and classic scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam, alongside a selection of perfectly paired tea, coffee, or juice. Your dining experience will be paired with a relaxed atmosphere and delicate décor. It runs daily, 2pm to 6pm and costs just Dhs185 per person. Reserve on 02 208 6900 or dineatosmo@hilton.com

Osmo - Lounge and Bar, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 208 6900. hilton.com

