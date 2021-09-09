Including great rates on All Inclusive holidays…

The benefits of being a UAE resident are clearly laid out on the table. No income tax, year-round sunshine, a world-class dining scene, and similarly international spec facilities for culture, sport and miscellaneous fun times.

Compltely exclusive

That’s enough to keep Abu Dhabi in the upper leagues of ‘places to expat’, but every now and again we’re showered with other adhoc little treats and incentives. Things like Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas’ staycation offer, exclusively available to UAE Residents and citizens.

Packages start at just Dhs720 (plus taxes) for a slice of easy island life and come with a parade of VIP entitlements such as daily resort credit of up to Dhs400 to spend on restaurants, bars and the spa; free access to the Aladdin’s Cave kids club; and daily breakfast at Sim Sim for up to two adults and two kids.

It’s valid for bookings on stays throughout September, just head to the rotana.com/saadiyatrotanaresortandvillas website to get booked in now.

All inclusive

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas is also running some great offers for all inclusive stays that secure all your meals on a ‘dine around’ option, as well as your drinks for one up front price.

Prices start at just Dhs440 (plus taxes) per adult, per night (based on two adults sharing), with the special member’s rate. Not a member? You can join up for free at the time of booking.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Saadiyat Island. Tel: (02) 697 0000 or email: res.saadiyat@rotana.com

Images: Provided