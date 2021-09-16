Around the world with 50 of the best brunches in Abu Dhabi

Circumnavigating your cravings…

It’s no secret that Abu Dhabi has world class brunching pedigree, but that international prestige also applies to its variety too. If your palate has a severe case of wanderlust, here’s how you can take your taste buds on a gastronomic gap year, without leaving the emirate.

The best Asian options

99 Sushi

The capital’s Japanese cuisine scene is given a massive, authentic lift by 99 Sushi’s Friday Zeitaku brunch. Diners will find a conveyor belt of 12 courses of nigiri, tuna specialities, and sushi delivered direct to the table, with a range of beverage packages. Feast highlights include spicy tuna tartar with wakame seaweed, salmon flambé nigiri with lime, grilled foie gras nigiri with raspberry and tare sauce. Your dining experience will conclude with the Insta-fit mochi ice-cream. Pro tip: the standard house package includes a strong bubbly option. 12 set courses

99 Sushi, Four Seasons, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Fri 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks, Dhs699 with sake and premium drinks. Tel: (02) 672 3333. @99sushibarUAE

Cho Gao

The Duplex Brunch at Cho Gao, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi has got a whole lot of Asian flavour with a pretty humble price tag. Enjoy sharing plates of salad, sushi, signature main course, desserts and more.

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, Downtown, Fri midday to 4pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs265 house. Tel: (02) 616 6166, @crowneplazaabudhabi

Dai Pai Dong

Dai Pai Dong has a pair of weekend brunching options to consider. On Fridays, between 6pm and 11pm you can ignore that paternal advice and play with your food at the weekly hot pot brunch.On Saturdays there’s a three-hour seated Yum Cha adventure available in slots between midday and 9pm. Chow your way through delicate aromatic pastry parcels and cooked meats.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, both brunches are pirced at Dhs298 with soft drinks, Dhs428 with house drinks. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @daipaidongad

Hakkasan

The Hakkasan Friday night brunch constitutes essential eating for fans of fine Chinese food. It’s staged on the elegant Emirates Palace terrace top, and includes Peking duck, a selection of modern dim sum, small sharing eats, dessert, cocktails, bubbles and grape.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W, 8pm to 11pm Dhs388. Tel: (02) 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Hoi An

The Supa Sapa meal at Hoi An, Shangri-La Abu Dhabi is now bigger, longer and available from Tuesday through to Friday. It’s an evening brunch, a ‘Supa club’ if you will, an all-you-can-eat Vietnamese feast, proudly flying the Indochine flavour flag for the capital. The authentic Asian eats are served directly to the table with the option of ordering as much of each course as you fancy. Specials are rotated each night and include wok-tossed jumbo river prawns; twice-cooked duck breast with pepper curry sauce; and deep-fried fish with spicy green mango salad.

Hoi An, Shangri La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs168 soft package, Dhs248 house. Tel: (02) 509 8555, @Shangrilaabudhabi

Li Jiang

This one is for our late risers. Head to Li Jiang for a very special evening brunch. Chef Chung has selected a line-up of the very best Southeast Asia street-vendor flavours, including Korean barbecue, sushi and fried noodles. There’s also a range of exotic, Asian-inspired drinks.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Sat, choose three hours between 5pm and 11pm, Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs360 with house drinks, Dhs480 for bubbles. Tel: (02) 818 8888. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Pepper

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan restaurant, Pepper has just launched a very spicy, low-on-pricey new deal for a South Asian theme night brunch — Taste of India. Taking place every Thursday between 6.30pm and 10.30pm, there is a huge menu of aromatic Indian salads, hot starters, naan and tika marinades fresh from the venue’s tandoor oven, kebabs, soups, jalfrazis, biryanis, curries, stews and a selection of prime grilled cuts. And you can have it all for just Dhs139 on a soft package or Dhs229 for house beverages. That’s a full four-hour Indian evening brunch, with house drinks for Dhs229. Let that sink in.

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan ground floor Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed st corner Rabdan st, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, For reservations WhatsApp: (050) 413 3785 or Tel: (02) 501 6444, novotel-abudhabi-albustan.com

The best seafood options

Afyä Beach Lounge

Alfresco eatery, Afyä Beach Lounge at Traders Hotel has relaunched its Seafood Shack night — an opportunity to dive into a rich mix of oceanic bounty, flavoured by the culinary traditions of Morocco, Lebanon, Egypt and the UAE. It’s priced from just Dhs141 (for food only, or Dhs236 for house package) and will take place every Thursday (although for the summer, seating is indoors). On Friday smoked meats and seafood take centre stage for the ‘Smokin Vibes’ session.

Afyä Beach Lounge – Traders Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Thu and Fr 6.30pm to 10.30pm, soft Dhs141, house Dhs236. Tel: (02) 509 8555, shangri-la.com

Aquarium

This restaurant’s fresh and breezy terrace space is the perfect spot to pull up a chair and watch the world go by at the weekend. The eatery specialises in serving the palate-Aquatica… fresh seafood, and the Friday brunch is the pearl in their collection of weekly offerings. It’s Dhs298 for the house beverages package or just Dhs199 if you’re content with soft drinks.

Yas Marina, Fri 1pm-5pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs250 house. Tel: (02) 565 0007, yasmarina.ae

Belgian Cafe (InterContinental)

Santé to the Weekend delivers a well-executed brunch filled with international flavours, seafood towers, the venue’s signature mussels and live cooking stations. Taking place on the venue’s roomy terrace which offers soothing marina views, this brunch feels deliciously continental.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs255 with soft drinks, Dhs285 with house. Tel: (800) 423463. abudhabi.intercontinental.com/belgian-cafe

Market Kitchen

There are two seatings for the contemporary culinary affair known as the de’vine table brunch. Whether you choose the Thursday evening or the Friday afternoon, you get you access to the restaurant’s hidden gem of a menu, at prices from Dhs250.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, every Thu, from 7pm to 10pm, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, soft Dhs250, house Dhs350, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (800) 101 101, @marketkitchenabudhabi

The best for vibes and views

Annex

The Amapiano Brunch at Annex brings the soulful beats of Cape Town streets to the capital’s Friday nights. Amapiano is an African musical style that blends house, deep jazz, hip hop and lounge beats, creating the perfect soundtrack for an alfresco rave-up. Familiar decknician DJ EYJEY is in charge of loading up the bass canons, whilst you drink-in those dreamy sunset marina views. Gals and guys can gather round the fire pit and enjoy an esteemed stream of free-flowing chic eats and beverages.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Fri two seatings 5pm to 8pm, 8,30pm to 11,30pm, three-hour package Dhs288. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @annexabudhabi

Barfly By Buddha Bar

This super chic neo-baroque lounge has returned to the brunch scene with a bang. Enjoy a set menu featuring Asian cuisine, grilled meat, fresh seafood and gourmet salads. If you’re not ready to call it a day at the end of brunch, you can extend your stay in the sumptuous surrounds of this on-trend establishment with a 4pm to 7pm beverage package at just Dhs195.

Barfly By Buddha Bar, The Venetian Village Abu Dhabi at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Fri 1pm to 4pm, packages start at Dhs245. Tel: (056) 177 7557, @barflybybuddhabar

Bubbalicious @ Westin Abu Dhabi

Bubbalicious has earned a place in the UAE’s brunching hall of fame. Mastering that all-important trifactor of great food and drink, strong ambiance and outstanding service. It’s an international round-up of cuisine, so there’s plenty for even the most particular of palates to fall in love with. From the sea find fresh sushi, oysters and other seafood along with a handsome array of condiment companions. There are live-cooking stations; roast carvery and grill selections; gourmet garden-plucked salads; and dietary requirement-compliant options. There’s also now a Thursday evening sitting (7pm to 10pm) and an ongoing promotion for both days, which means the house package is currently just Dhs250.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs150 for soft package, Dhs250 for house. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi’s luxurious seaside diner, Two.0 hosts and extravagant seaside brunch and it comes with some nauti little perks. Enjoy a gastronomic four course feast, with your chosen beverage package and get your own lounger with beach and pool access thrown in too.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, Every Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs499 bubbles. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Frangipani @ Zaya Nurai

When it comes to brunching, there are few experiences that come close to the giddying extravagance of Zaya Nurai’s Frangipani. Taking place every Friday, your journey begins, much like the build-up to the climax of a Bond movie, with a boat ride over to a private desert island. Your destination is a spectacular Indian Ocean-esque resort, Zaya Nurai, with — a happy contrast to the Bond franchise — literally zero instances of sharks equipped with laser beams. As you might expect from an opulent island brunch, Frangipani deep dives into the celebration of seafood. It spreads a net widely across delights from Asian and European culinary traditions, whilst also repping some big local flavours.

zayanuraiisland.com Zaya Nurai, is a 15 minute boat ride from the Welcome Centre on the east side of Saadiyat Island, near exit 14 of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, guests should arrive at least 30 minutes prior to brunch start. Zaya Nurai Island, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, soft Dhs350, house Dhs450, bubbles Dhs600. Tel: (02) 506 6274,

The Market Brunch @ Sim Sim

The Market Brunch at Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas is already known on Abu Dhabi’s dining circuit for finding that fabled equilibrium between epic cuisine and five-star vibes. And as of October 1, it will be back for a new season with dedicated barbecue stations offering a connoisseur’s collection of fine cuts, grilled seafood and char-crisped sides; a huge salad bar offering clever combinations of fresh botanical flavours; a vast selection of creamy cheese and expert-cured cold cuts; there’s an epic seafood melange; multiple dessert stalls; and importantly, a special brunch station for the kids.

Saadiyat Rotana Resorts & Villas, Every Fri 1pm to 4pm, kids 6-11 Dhs195, soft Dhs390, house Dhs515, bubbles Dhs615. Tel: (02) 697 0000, rotanatimes.com

Stratos

The word iconic gets kicked around too much, but when it comes to restaurants like Stratos, the fedora just fits. It’s that rotating restaurant at the tip of Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi’s tower and they’ve picked an appropriately iconic theme for their Thursday supper club. The evening brunch is set to the swinging sounds of the 1950s Rat Pack era *clicks fingers rhythmically*. Want more reasons to visit? We’re told the venue’s signature twist on fine dining staples, will fly your tastebuds to the moon.

Stratos, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Thu 8 to 11pm, Dhs395. Tel: (02) 695 0490, @stratosabudhabi

The best for Arabian flavours

Byblos Sur Mer

You and the family can dig into a lavish range of Levant-Mediterranean flavours at this Lebanese restaurant’s Friday brunch. The kitchen prides itself on preparing a ‘homestyle traditional’ set menu — featuring its capital-famous hot and cold Middle Eastern mezzeh.

Byblos Sur Mer, InterContinental Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Al Bateen, 1pm to 5.30pm, from Dhs175. Tel: (800) 423 463, abudhabi.intercontinental.com

The best for meat eaters

49er’s

The 49er’s Steakhouse and Lounge ‘Outrageous Brunch’ takes place every Friday between 1pm and 4pm. It’s Dhs149 for the soft package, just Dhs199 for the house and you’ll get to enjoy a menu pumped full of flag-waving Americana. Think southern-fried wings, bruschetta, crispy nachos, chili cheese fries, fried chicken, Carolina chicken salad, and a sweet range of indulgent desserts.

Le Meridien, Tourist Club Area, brunch every Fri 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (02) 645 8000, 49ers.ae

Butcher & Still

Leather, wood and tile combine here to transform this venue into an unmiss-steak-able homage to the traditional 1920s East Coast American meaty chop shop. The same attention to detail is marbled throughout the menu too with a craft-curation of prime cuts and signature tipples. Options for ‘The Meat People’ Friday brunch start at Dhs250, making it a great way to explore the venue’s flame-grilled fair, and roaring windy city atmosphere.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Fri brunch 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs250, house Dhs330, bubbles Dhs430. Tel: (02) 333 2444, @butcherandstill

Cho Gao and Chamas

We went to try the new Duo brunch at the InterContinental and were instantly smitten. It’s held across two of their flagship dining venues — the popular Pan-Asian restaurant Cho Gao, and the world class churrascaria, Chamas. Fill up on flame-cooked meats, dainty dim sum, seafood salads and some other exciting curveballs (shout out to the chicken and rice stand chilli sauce).

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Saturdays 12.30pm to 4pm, soft Dhs249, house Dhs 349. Tel: (056) 680 2161, abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill

Up there as one of the best-regarded steakhouses in the region, Marco’s proudly carries the name of a chef who is known for his uncompromising commitment to kitchen quality. Which makes their daily ‘Great Steak Out’ promotion worth getting excited about. From 7pm to 10pm you can graze on unlimited starter platters, featuring items like prawn cocktail and calamari, there’s also limitless servings of the good stuff (Angus T-Bone, Black Angus Rib Eye, USDA Prime Striploin and USDA Prime Rib Eye), sauces and sides. You can even bolt on a freeflow beverage package.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, daily 6pm to 10pm (Fri 7pm to 10pm, closed Sunday), Dhs265 for food, house beverage add on Dhs125. Tel: (02) 654 3333, @mpwsteakhousead

McGettigan’s

For some, a weekend is only truly ever a weekend, if it involves some form of roast dinner. We’re looking at you Irish and Brit fam. And at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi outpost of McGettigan’s, there’s a pretty special roast to toast. Every Friday they the ‘unlimited roast’ includes a bottomless range of oven-fired fare, special drinks and a truckload of trimmings. Not officially a ‘brunch’, but it makes all the right moves for us.

Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), every Fri and Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs280 (premum packages available). @mcgettigansdusitauh

Oak Room

This, the twice-consecutively-What’s-On-Restaurant-of-the-Year puts on a Friday brunch banquet that befits this sort of tournament-winning pedigree. Enjoy a seated set menu of signature British dishes, along with a robust beverage selection. Signature starters include the popular sourdough with Marmite butter, a selection of mains including premium steaks and gourmet sides — follow, with an ample offering of sweets and cheese to finish.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Fri for three hours between noon and 5pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs385 with house drinks, Dhs485 for bubbles. Tel: (02) 208 0000. @OakRoomAbuDhabi

The Foundry

There are now two ways to bury your face in mountains of precision-seared steaky goodness for less at The Foundry. There’s the updated and upgraded Friday brunch, which remains one of the most popular meat feasts in Abu Dhabi, and now The Foundry is offering a Surf and Turf night on Thursdays (review coming very soon). There’s still the same collection of signature steaks and prime cuts cooked a la minute, now available to pair with your choice of fresh oceanic bounty, including lobster, prawns, scallop and tiger prawns. There are also unlimited tasting cuts, free-flow beverages and a sweet selection of signature desserts.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Tourist Club Area, Surf and Turf night Thu 7pm to 10pm soft Dhs245, house Dhs330, Brunch Fri 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs215 soft, Dhs325 house, Dhs110 kids six to 12. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

The Grill

This Khalifa city steakhouse is a thoroughbred meat-eatery with dining deals to match. The steak and grape degustation provides some real tenderloin-loving care, a sampling menu of three legit fillets from Argentina, the USA and Australia’s Westholm Wagyu country. Priced Dhs245, the grape pairing upgrade is just Dhs40 and there is a choice of side and sauce for each steaky course.

Marriott Al Forsan, Khalifa city, Mon to Sat 6.30pm to 11.30pm (closed Sun), tasting menu from Dhs245. Tel: (02) 201 4131​​​​​​​, modules.marriott.com

The best for European flavours

CuiScene

Enjoy one of the capital’s finest weekend smorgasbord feasts with an international collection of plates from the hotel’s heavy-hitting restaurants, including Marco’s Italian. Live cooking stations, a big selection of seafood, streetfood and carved meats depict the highlights.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs374 with house drinks. Tel: (02) 654 3238, @cuiscene.abudhabi

Diablito

If you’re in the mood for some Mediterranean flair this weekend — Diablito, marks the spot. With the kitchen perfume of Euro-cuisine and the Marina views from beneath a shaded veranda, this could be Marbs or Nice. And they have some suitably ‘nice’ and tasty, fully-flexible brunch offers, available at the weekend. Enjoy unlimited pizza and house beverages for Dhs175 or pick up four tapas plates and an authentic paella alongside bottomless bevvies for Dhs240.

Yas Marina, Fri – Sat pick your timing between midday and midnight. Tel: (02) 565 1175, yasmarina.ae

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

Dino’s famous, excellent-value, Italian brunch is now available three-times-a-weekend with the addition of a Thursday night sitting for Dhs190, or Dhs250 for the signature mixology option. The traditional Friday and Saturday day brunches are of course still ongoing, offering a rich collection of covetous carbs and soulful Amalfi flavours. Soft packages are available for Dhs180, or Dhs 240 for the house deal.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Thurs three hours between 6.30pm and 11pm, Fri and Sat noon to 4pm. Tel: (02) 3075551, @dinositalianbistro

Giornotte Restaurant

Here the focus is on using the venue’s top-drawer kitchen talent to create a blend of fine dining flavours. This truly is a United Nations of the brunching world, with live cooking stations and something to carry a flag from almost every continent on earth.

Giornotte Restaurant, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 with soft drinks, Dhs420 with house drinks, Dhs599 for bubbles. Tel: (02) 818 8888, @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Grills@chill’o

This outlet has a brunch deal that is, like the restaurant’s preferred cooking method, straight-up fire. The Chill’O Brunch is hosted every other Friday (so calling in advance to make reservations is essential) and lets you build your own dining story as you meander across eight culinary stations offering signature grills; foie gras; Asian delights; carvery bites; fresh seafood; sushi; and dessert.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs230, house Dhs305, bubbles dhs325 and kids aged six to 12 are just Dhs95. Tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Pizza Express

The Jazz@PizzaExpress ‘ Thursday Night Live’ brunch is based around an NYC Broadway theme, you can deep dive into classic Italian style pizza, and get down to the soulful sounds of live music. The house beverage package is just Dhs199, which we think you’ll agree, will take some topping.

The Hub, WTC Abu Dhabi, every Thursday from 8pm, Dhs199 house, Dhs249 for bubbles and mixers, Dhs349 for premium bubbles. Tel: (02) 444 7752, @jazzpizzaexpressad

Verso

La Dolce Vita (meaning ‘the good life’) brunch features an abundance of homemade traditional Italian recipes packed with flavour and taste. It’s a buffet style of traditional antipasti which include black Angus beef carpaccio, slow cooked lamb shank on creamy polenta, grilled organic chicken with honey glazed roots and more. Bring your swimsuit to enjoy the complimentary pool access.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences, Emirates Pearl, Abu Dhabi, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs340 for house drinks. Tel: (02) 510 1234. verso.ae

The best for Latin Flavours

Coya

The Abu Dhabi branch of the groovy Peruvian global sensation, Coya has a great way to wind down the weekend. The Fin de Semana menu dishes up a four-course fiesta of fresh citrus flavours and marinated meat and seafood, all for just Dhs199.

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs199 for food only package. Tel: (02) 306 7000, @coyarestaurant

VaKaVa

There are two brunches to explore at Pan-Latin restaurant VaKaVa. ‘Trip’ has Hispanic rhythm in its bones, serving up a range of modern and traditional Latin dishes, that are given the cha-cha every few weeks to keep the fuego fresh. It takes place on the venue’s scenic terrace, and unfolds in a blissfully unfussy table service format. Trip is navigated across a leisurely 2pm to 7pm timing on Friday, and is charged at Dhs295 for a soft package and Dhs495 for the house option. The Saturday Barbocoa Brunch offers a similar collection of starters but goes rodizio (that bottomless Brazilian flame-to-table style of service) for its mains. Dine out on fire-cooked beef tenderloin, marinated chicken and sizzling prawns. Unfolding between 1pm and 5pm every Saturday, the soft package is yours for Dhs325, house is Dhs450.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road,. Tel: (02) 811 5666, @vakavaabudhabi

The best international Alba Terrace Alba Terrace, the chilled Med-style diner created by Tom Aikens is launching a lush little lunch deal within its leafy confines. The Weekend Spritz includes foods fresh outta the wood-fire oven such as a pizza and aubergine parmigiana, there’s also slow-roasted lamb leg, burrata with rocket pesto, crispy artichokes, and tarte tropezienne. The house package lets you hit up the brass-clad bar for trendy blended aperitifs, including the famous orange spritz that lends its name to this lunch. The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen, Fri and Sat three hours between midday and 5pm, soft Dhs148, house and blended beverage package Dhs288. Tel: (02) 208 0000, editionhotels.com Appaloosa The brunch at sports bar Appaloosa takes place under the concept-heading of a ‘B.Y.O.F. — Bring Your Own Friend’. It’s based around sharing food platters, and includes access to those ‘European meats’. Appaloosa, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City A, every Friday 1pm to 5pm, house Dhs279, bubbles Dhs399. Tel: (02) 201 4131, @marriottalforsan Artisan Kitchen Bab Al Qasr Hotel’s ‘Splash the Brunch’ takes place at Artisan Kitchen on Fridays between 1pm and 4pm, things proceed much as you’d expect at a five star hotel’s international buffet brunch. After the gastro-grazing however, guests will have the opportunity to get discounted prices on a range of water sports activities (like kayaking and SUP). Wait there’s more. For just Dhs670, you get one night’s hotel stay, breakfast, Splash the Brunch, pool & beach access, early check-in, late check-out and free upgrade where available, for two people. Bab Al Qasr Hotel, W Corniche Road, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house. Tel: (02) 205 3026, babalqasr.com Garage The popular multi-kitchen B.I.G. brunch at Garage, has returned to W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Garage is the high-concept eatery at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. It features five distinct zones each with their own culinary focus. It’s like having brunch from five different restaurants simultaneously, and that’s some gastroNOMSs we can get down with. With Asian options, Levantine, meat feasts, mezza, Japanese-Perurvian and cake, all your cravings are catered for. There’s also a tap wall with 11 self-serve signature beverages. W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, every Fri after Jan 29 from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs279 soft, Dhs379 house and Dhs529 bubbles. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @wabudhabi

Hidden Bar

Although this isn’t specifically described as a brunch, it’s got some pretty strong brunch energy about it. The ‘Gin O’clock’ promotion, includes a set three-course menu alongside charcuterie-style coldcuts, a cheese board and three hours of free-flowing cocktails, bubbles and grape.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, 6pm to 9pm on Fri, Dhs265. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Ingredients

The Global Brunch at this restaurant dishes up a selection of tender meats, luxurious salads and appetisers in the sophisticated surrounds of the Ingredients restaurant. And now, live music is back on the menu too.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran, Fri noon to 4pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks. Tel: (02) 6561000, @anantaraeasternmangroves

Latest Recipe

In addition to offering a red hot family-friendly ambiance, and a fully international collection of brunch munch classics, the Friday brunch at this establishment is also offering an absolute scorcher of a price promotion. You can get 2-for-1 on their soft and house brunch packages. Soft is just Dhs229 and house is a bargain at Dhs369 but those costs are split in half when two dine together. Leading the food fiesta, are the plates of flame-grilled barbecued prime cuts and ocean-fresh seafood. There are multiple live cooking stations, offering an ode to the humble carb. Pizza, pasta, ooddles of noodles, sliders, spring rolls, dim sum and then some tasty salad options. Latest Recipe, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, Fri between 1pm and 4pm, soft Dhs249, house Dhs369. Tel: (02) 644 6666, marriott.com

Marco’s New York Italian

Start the weekend off right with a night brunch featuring freshly-baked pizzas, pastas and mouth-watering desserts at the only New York-style rendezvous in the capital.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Thur 6pm to 10pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs369 with bubbles. Tel: (02) 654 3333. marcosabudhabi.com

Nahaam brunch

The brunch at Nahaam in Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers passes all the important vibe checks. Located on the pool deck of the cloud-piercing Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, looking good… is in its DNA. There are 12 food stations featuring a diverse range of gastro-nom-ery — delicate tempura, a selection of fresh seafood and a foie gras station. There’s a burger and salad bar too, a sushi section, and an international selection of artisanal cheese. Nahaam doesn’t neglect the carbs either, with a range of freshly crafted wood fire-baked gourmet pizzas. You’ll also find home smoked meats, a carvery and periodic tours of mobile trolleys offering items like nitro roll ice cream, Japanese street food and cheese wheel-tossed risotto.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs370 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs695 bubbles. Tel: (02) 811 5666, @conradetihadtowers

PJ O’Reilly’s

Hog fest 2.0 will see an assortment of free-flowing platters (including *taps nose* specialty meats) and signature dishes being served right from the kitchen as you enjoy the craic-fuelled ambiance of a good ol’ Irish shindig. There’s even an optional 4.30pm to 7.30pm after brunch add on for those unwilling to let the good times end.

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Fri 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs149, house Dhs225, bubbles Dhs275. Tel: (02) 695 0515, @pjsabudhabi

Porters

Porters’ Friday brunch includes pub food and international cuisine. Apart from the buffet, there is a seafood and carvery station and cheese lovers can have their pick of cheese from the dedicated cheese station.

Grand Millennium Al Wahda, next to Al Wahda Mall, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs285 with house drinks. Tel: (02) 495 3890. millenniumhotels.com

Sofra

Sofra’s extravagant buffet brunch features all-time favourites including seafood and sushi platters, healthy main courses and even healthy desserts. All packages include beach access.

Shangri-La Hotel, Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs279 with soft drinks, Dhs349 with house drinks. Tel: (02) 509 8555. shangri-la.com/abudhabi

Urban Kitchen

Take your palate on a whistle-stop tour of gourmet international flavours via the live cooking stations and the kitchens of Dusit Thani’s top restaurants. There’s South-East Asian input from the award-winning Benjarong and reinvented Indian classics from the skilled chefs of the award-winning Namak.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs280 with soft drinks, Dhs400 with house drinks. Tel: (02) 698 8137, @dusitthaniad

