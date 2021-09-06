Just one update for the new list…

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT) has updated its Green List’ of countries, regions and territories with a just one change. The new list came into effect last night, at 12.01am September 6, 2021.

The single addition to the list was Indonesia, which is currently closed to non-nationals without residency or long stay visas.

What is the Green List?

The Abu Dhabi ‘Green List’ of countries is a collection of international territories that have been deemed as a low-risk of bringing Covid-19 into the emirate. The list is compiled through a thorough analysis of pandemic management criteria, in areas such as infection and vaccination rates, government policy, entry requirements and testing protocol.

The Green List is updated periodically in line with international health developments. And making it onto the list requires destinations to satisfy a strict set of health and safety criteria.

This means that passengers arriving from these destinations will not have to undergo the quarantine period but will have to take a PCR test when they arrive at the Abu Dhabi airport.

The full Green List as of 12.01am September 6, 2021

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Bhutan

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Comoros

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Ireland

Romania

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

Travel corridors

If you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and the following countries: Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and Seychelles.

Arriving into Abu Dhabi from a Green List country

Most recent rule update August 5, 2021.

There will be a PCR test on arrival for both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, and neither group are required to quarantine if the arrival test is negative.

Vaccinated passengers arriving from Green List countries are also currently required to take a further PCR test on day six after arriving in the capital (the day you arrive is considered day 1).

Unvaccinated passengers arriving from Green List countries are required to take a PCR test on day six after arriving in the capital and day nine.

What happens if I’m travelling to Abu Dhabi from a destination not on the Green List or travel corridor…?

Vaccinated passengers will no longer need to quarantine, but you will need to take a PCR test on arrival, day four and on day eight. You will need to upload your vaccination certificates to the ICA website five days prior to the departure date.

Unvaccinated passengers will need to quarantine for 10 days, taking PCR tests on arrival and on day nine.

Those required to quarantine will have to wear a tracker bracelet, in order to ensure isolation orders are not broken. Individuals found to be breaking the rules will face heavy fines.

What happens if I’m entering via Dubai or another emirate

If you’ve flown into another emirate in the UAE, the number of days you spend there will be deducted from any required quarantine in Abu Dhabi. You must declare your flight dates at the border when attempting to enter Abu Dhabi, and will have to continue any further quarantine as directed, and take follow up PCR tests as described above.

Images: Getty