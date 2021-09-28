The Impossible burger and other meat-free dishes are now available across Dubai, including Pickl, Akira Back, The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, Maiz Tacos and more…

No one can deny it, the UAE’s diverse food culture is a haven for foodies, and it’s about to go up a notch thanks to the debut of Impossible Foods.

The new plant-based dishes will appear on the menu at local restaurants starting today, September 28 – all prepped by top Dubai chefs.

What is Impossible Foods?

Well, in short, Impossible Foods makes delicious ‘meat’ from plants. It all started with the creation of the Impossible Burger, which kicked off a wave of plant-based meats at restaurants across the US. The Silicon-Valley based company’s main goal is to make the global food system truly sustainable by eliminating the need to make food from animals. So, not only is the food tasty, but it’s also better for the planet.

Now that Impossible Foods has made its UAE debut, foodies will be able to sink their teeth into plant-based versions of signature dishes at these selected restaurants starting today…

Impossible Foods will appear on menus at the following locations:

Akira Back – Impossible signature AB tacos and Impossible chorizo gyoza.

– Impossible signature AB tacos and Impossible chorizo gyoza. Counter Culture Cafe – Impossible neighbourhood breakfast and Impossible burger.

– Impossible neighbourhood breakfast and Impossible burger. The Croft – Impossible roast.

– Impossible roast. The MAINE Oyster Bar & Grill – Impossible short ribs, Impossible burger and Impossible tartare.

– Impossible short ribs, Impossible burger and Impossible tartare. Maiz Tacos – Impossible chilli con Carne loaded nachos and Impossible chilli con Carne burrito.

– Impossible chilli con Carne loaded nachos and Impossible chilli con Carne burrito. Sausage Fabrique – Impossible German Bratwurst, Impossible Mexican chorizo, Impossible spiral South African boerewors, Impossible sausage and eggs breakfast sandwich and Impossible kofta with tzatziki.

– Impossible German Bratwurst, Impossible Mexican chorizo, Impossible spiral South African boerewors, Impossible sausage and eggs breakfast sandwich and Impossible kofta with tzatziki. Pitfire Pizza – Impossible Bill’s special pizza: an Impossible version of a Pitfire favourite.

– Impossible Bill’s special pizza: an Impossible version of a Pitfire favourite. Pickl – Impossible cheeseburger, Impossible double cheeseburger and Impossible fries. It is also available to order on Deliveroo.

– Impossible cheeseburger, Impossible double cheeseburger and Impossible fries. It is also available to order on Deliveroo. Sticky Rice – Impossible pad krapow and Impossible larb.

Heading to Expo 2020 Dubai? You will also be able to experience Impossible Burger when Expo 2020 opens its doors to the world on October 1.

For now, Impossible Foods can be found just around Dubai. In the coming few weeks though, it will expand to other emirates with even more plant-based dishes. We will update you as soon as we know.

We can’t wait to try these dishes…

impossiblefoods.com/ae-en

Images: Impossible Foods