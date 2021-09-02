Escape to the movies…

Looking for something after work or on the weekend? Why not head to the cinemas and watch the latest movie with a piping hot tub of popcorn or some delicious cheesy nachos.

Check out our handy movie guide below to see what’s screening this week from September 2 to 8

Shang – Chi : The Legend Of The 10 Rings

Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.

Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina , Tony Chiu- Wai Leung

Genre: Action (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

Till Death

After a romantic evening in their secluded lakehouse, Emma awakens handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight off hired killers to escape her husband’s twisted plan.

Starring: Callan Mulvey, Megan Fox, Eoin Macken, Lili Rich

Genre: Crime (15+)

Tickets: Book now

Prisoners Of The Ghostland

A notorious criminal must break an evil curse in order to rescue an abducted girl who has mysteriously disappeared.

Starring: Sofia Boutella, Nicolas Cage, Nick Cassavetes

Genre: Crime (15+)

Tickets: Book now

Dogtanian And The Three Muskhounds

Dogtanian is an impetuous and innocent town boy who goes to Paris to make his dream come true : to join his Majesty’s Muskehounds. A swashbuckling adventure full of friendship, honor, justice, action and, above all, a lot of comedy.

Starring: Tomás Ayuso, Scott Cleverdon, Karina Piper

Genre: Animation (G)

Tickets: Book now

