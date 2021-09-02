New films to watch in cinemas this week: September 2 to 8
Escape to the movies…
Looking for something after work or on the weekend? Why not head to the cinemas and watch the latest movie with a piping hot tub of popcorn or some delicious cheesy nachos.
Check out our handy movie guide below to see what’s screening this week from September 2 to 8
Shang – Chi : The Legend Of The 10 Rings
Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.
Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina , Tony Chiu- Wai Leung
Genre: Action (PG13)
Tickets: Book now
Till Death
You might also like
Starring: Callan Mulvey, Megan Fox, Eoin Macken, Lili Rich
Genre: Crime (15+)
Tickets: Book now
Prisoners Of The Ghostland
Starring: Sofia Boutella, Nicolas Cage, Nick Cassavetes
Genre: Crime (15+)
Tickets: Book now
Dogtanian And The Three Muskhounds
Starring: Tomás Ayuso, Scott Cleverdon, Karina Piper
Genre: Animation (G)
Tickets: Book now
Images: movie still