Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and check out some art exhibitions, get your hands colourful at an art workshop or watch a heartwarming play about mental health.

Here are 5 great cultural things to do this weekend

Watch a one-man play at The Junction

When: September 2 to 4

A one-of-a-kind theatrical experience and Off-Broadway hit titled ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ is being performed at The Junction. The show is about a boy’s list of things that make life worth living. The witty one-man show shines a compassionate light on the impact of suicide and reminds us of all the things that make life brilliant.

Book your tickets here.

Every Brilliant Thing, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

See an art exhibition at Alserkal Avenue

When: September 6

If you’re heading to The Junction to catch the above play, come an hour early and visit this solo exhibition by Iranian artist, Amir Khojasteh. Try To Catch The Moon is an art exhibition at Carbon.12 exploring a story of hope and defeat, basing his pieces on two symbols – the moon and the horse. The act of catching the moon is used as a metaphorical representation for achievement and victory, and the horse as a means for man towards greatness and power. The artist continuously weighs the scales between two themes to provide a deeper insight into our own human nature. It details a story of hope and defeat, and juxtaposes them with their counterparts, denial and acceptance.

Carbon.12, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. carbon12.art

Laugh your heart out with Wayne Brady

When: September 3

Award-winning Wayne Brady is heading to the Coca-Cola Arena on September 3. Known for his comedic antics on the hit improv show, Whose Line Is It Anyway? Brady is packed with unmistakable charm, a killer smile, quick wit and impeccable timing – all the essential components needed for a night packed with laughter.

Tickets start from Dhs150 and you can purchase them here.

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Take a cubist painting workshop

When: Classes run throughout the month

Want to get your hands colourful this weekend? Make a booking at Catharsis by Art. On Saturdays, there is a cubist painting workshop for Dhs200 per person. The price includes everything you need so all you have to do is show up with happy vibes after making your booking with the team on Instagram chat or via a phone call. This particular workshop starts at 2.30pm and typically lasts two hours. There are other workshops you can choose from including Pop Art coaster painting for Dhs250 or clay art and painting for Dhs270.

Just remember to message or call the team on 050 456 8802 to book your spot.

Catharsis by Art, 28b Street, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 456 8802. @catharsis.byart

Soak in classical music at Dubai Opera

When: Daily until September 9

A series of concerts are being held at Dubai Opera and they are a must-visit if you love classical music. Details on the show can be seen and booked here. Ticket prices start from Dhs255. The concert begins at 8pm, but get there earlier to avoid crowding and to soak in the gorgeous Dubai Opera surroundings and interiors.

Book your tickets here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Supplied and social