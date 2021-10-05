Dig out those lederhosen…

The famous German festival Oktoberfest is bigger than ever these days and if you’re not escaping off to Munich to celebrate, you can do it right here in Dubai. Plenty of places in the city are celebrating so dig out those lederhosen and get ready for a roaring good time. From Bavarian-style food and drinks to brunches and live music, there’s lots to celebrate.

Here are the best places to celebrate Oktoberfest 2021 in Dubai…

Brewhouse

Brewhouse, the popular American Smokehouse and Beer Garden at Citymax Business Bay is hosting a special Oktoberfest celebration, named ‘Brewtober Fest 2021’ until October 14. Enjoy a selection of German beers, nibbles, music and a whole lot of fun. There’s a special deal on, inclusive of three beers and one dish for Dhs185.

Brewhouse, Citymax Business Bay, Dubai, 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)50 4480 493. @brewhousedxb

Foxglove and Soho Beer Garden

Party German-style in the cool Foxglove gastropub or outside on the terrace at Soho Beer Garden from October 1 to 16. There will be plenty of Bavarian beers to try, as well as selected German beers served in 1000ml glasses, priced at Dhs69 (for the big ones). Of course, there will be plenty of German food such as pretzels served with a selection of traditional dips, pan fried chicken schnitzel oven baked with plum tomato sauce parmesan, mozzarella, and all the trimmings, and veal bratwurst sausages served with fries, onion gravy and sauerkraut. Dishes are priced from Dhs55.

Foxglove and Soho Beer Garden, Meydan, Dubai, open Tuesday to Saturday, 6pm to 3am. foxglovedxb.com

The Els Club

In celebration of Bavarian volksfest Oktoberfest, a themed tournament is happening at The Els Club on October 14 with German drinks, food, prizes and plenty of fun on the golf course. The tournament, named ‘Birdies, Brews and Brats’, is brought to you by Golf Digest Middle East and is sponsored by African + Eastern, Birkenstock, Adidas and Baker’s Kitchen. It’s Dhs595 per person to secure a start in the individual stableford event and arrival is from 11am.

Golf Digest Middle East Oktoberfest Tournament, The Els Club, Dubai, Thursday, October 14, 2021, Dhs595, individual stableford tournament, 1pm shotgun. (Div. A 0-12 Handicaps, Div. B 13-24 max + Best Gross). To be eligible for any of the main prizes, an official EGF handicap / recognised handicap is required. Check-in from 11am. Free use of practice facilities from 11am. Enter here.

