Work out 52 floors high with panoramic views of Dubai…

If you’re an avid follower and ‘warrior’ of UK fitness sensation Courtney Black, listen up. You can work out with her right here in Dubai this week. She is hosting a number of fitness classes 52 floors high in the sky at Palm Jumeirah’s 360 degree observation deck, The View.

Courtney Black will be conducting some of her famous HIIT workouts atop the stunning observation deck on Wednesday, Sep 22, Thursday Sep 23 and Saturday, Sep 25. You’ll get there early to watch the sun rise over some of Dubai’s most iconic buildings, take part in the workout, and then enjoy a fruit platter and infused water afterwards.

The 90 minute sessions, which run from 7am to 8.45am, are priced at Dhs350. They are available to book now via holiday and lifestyle group ‘Live Your Best Life’.

From The View, at every single vantage point, you’ll take in vistas of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah island as well as the most iconic Dubai landmarks as far as the eye can see. These include the Dubai Marina skyline, Bluewaters Island and the record-breaking Ain Dubai, as well as Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Atlantis, The Palm.

At a time during lockdown when many people were looking for ways to keep fit and active, Courtney Black’s live workouts on Instagram became hugely popular. With that, the UK-based trainer’s following has boomed exponentially over the past year, with her now boasting nearly one million followers on Instagram alone.

As well as being loved for the Courtney Black Fitness app (priced at around Dhs80 or 15.99GBP per month) which has daily real time workouts, brilliant recipes, calorie and macro calculator and increasingly popular 28-day challenges, Courtney has become an advocate for positivity and ‘keeping it real’ on her various social media channels.

Courtney Black at The View, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesday, Sep 22, Thursday Sep 23 and Saturday, Sep 25, 7am to 8.45am, Dhs350. Buy your ticket here.

Images: Courtney Black Fitness app website / The View