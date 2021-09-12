Treat yourself…

If you’re on a budget and putting off a day of much-needed relaxation and pampering, this offer from FIVE Palm Jumeirah is one you need to book.

You can spend a day at the popular hotel on the Palm Jumeriah working on your tan, enjoying a spa treatment plus a lunch – all for just Dhs399.

The deal includes access to the Spa Pool and Beach where you can lounge and soak in the sun. Do note, you can gain access to the main pool in the hotel for an additional charge.

After you’ve done some laps at the pool, you can enjoy a spa treatment at REFIVE Spa and Beach By FIVE. Pick from either a 45-minute relaxing massage to soothe those sore muscles or opt for a facial that will leave you glowing.

You can choose to tuck into lunch before or after your treatment at a signature restaurant at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel. You have a choice between Italian at Cinque (pictured above), Mediterranean tapas Beach by FIVE or International classics at BLVD on One.

The experience is available from Sunday to Thursday.

Advance booking is required, so plan ahead with your mates and book on 04 455 9964. If you need further information, you can reach out to the team on the same number.

What a great pocket-friendly offer!

FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Dhs399 offer available Sun to Thur. Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm and Thur to Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 455 9964. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com