The spice is right, come on down…

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan restaurant, Pepper has just launched a very spicy, low-on-pricey new deal for a South Asian theme night — Taste of India.

Taking place every Thursday between 6.30pm and 10.30pm, there is a huge menu of aromatic Indian salads, hot starters, naan and tika marinades fresh from the venue’s tandoor oven, kebabs, soups, jalfrazis, biryanis, curries, stews and a selection of prime grilled cuts.

And you can have it all for just Dhs139 on a soft package or Dhs229 for house beverages. That’s a full four-hour Indian evening brunch, with house drinks for Dhs229. Let that sink in.

Taste of India caters as well for vegetarians as it does to devoted carnivores, and there are even some Arabic dishes, luscious desserts from the East and the West (including jalebi, baby), lassi, chutney and Indian pickles to compliment your dining experience.

Something a little more Mellow

To add a little balance to the kaleidoscope of cusine offered by Taste of India, one of Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan’s other outlets, Mellow Café offers something a little calmer, but still at exceptional value, so you can have the best kind of start to your day.

‘Early Morning Cure’ offers a selection of five separate breakfast combos from just Dhs30. Whether you’re looking for something healthy and nutritious or perhaps a few mouthfuls of something more indulgent, you can plate up all day, every day in September with Mellow Cafe.

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan ground floor Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed st corner Rabdan st, Pepper dinner service 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Mellow Cafe open 7am to 9pm daily. For reservations WhatsApp: (050) 413 3785 or Tel: (02) 501 6444, novotel-abudhabi-albustan.com

Images: Provided