And other FAQs about Abu Dhabi’s upcoming booster requirement…

On August 14, 2021, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced that from September 20, 2021 — individuals will require a booster jab to activate the Alhosn Green Pass.

And the Green Pass is now essential for accessing almost all public spaces in Abu Dhabi (excluding supermarkets and pharmacies).

To help clarify who needs a booster shot, which booster shot, and when, the Abu Dhabi Media Office has shared answers to some of the biggest FAQs surrounding the upcoming requirement.

Vaccinated individuals who received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine more than six months ago must receive a booster dose to enhance their immunity and comply with approved health protocol for each vaccine. pic.twitter.com/3jobXGx6Wx — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 29, 2021

Who needs a booster and when?

The communication from Abu Dhabi Media Office specifically refers to those “that received their second dose of Sinopharm vaccine, more than six months ago”.

We also received confirmation that currently those who received two doses of Pfizer or any of the other UAE-approved vaccines, including Oxford–AstraZeneca and Sputnik, will not be required to have a third dose of any vaccine to activate the Alhosn Green Pass.

This exemption may be updated in the future by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

What’s the deadline

The deadline for having had the booster shot is September 20, 2021. A 60 day grace period has also been announced for new residents.

What boosters are available and how do I book?

Both Pfizer and Sinopharm boosters are available. The Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (via Mubadala) has also cleared offering Pfizer for those that have previously received two doses of Sinopharm.

You book an appointment with SEHA by calling (800) 50. SEHA locations include Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal; Al Ain City; Dubai Parks and Resorts; Abu Dhabi City; Al Ain Convention Centre; and Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall, in Al Dhafra

You can book an appointment with Mubadala on (800) 4959.

Some health centres are offering walk-in boosters.

How quickly will the Green Pass show after the booster

As soon as you’ve had your booster shot and a PCR test, you’ll be Green for 30 days.

What about tourists?

Tourists are not currently eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccines in the UAE.

Images: Unsplash