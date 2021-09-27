The huge exhibition kicks off on October 1, 2021…

Dubai is a city well-known across the world for its incredible and record-breaking architecture. When it comes to Expo 2020, the nearly a decade-anticipated exhibition, in which 192 countries around the world will exhibit their feats, it’s no surprise that the Expo 2020 site is going to be spectacular.

Now, Expo 2020 has released a mesmerising time-lapse video showing the Expo 2020 site being built up from the ground over the last eight years. The 40-second clip starts from showing a huge stretch of empty desert located close to Al Maktoum International Airport, then showing the foundations being laid and machinery start to come in.

ثمانية أعوام من العمل والتفاني، ولم تعُد تفصلنا سوى 5 أيام عن الترحيب بالعالم. هذا وقتنا!#إكسبو2020 #دبي #5_أيام_لننطلق Eight years of dedication and now we are only 5 days away to welcoming the world. This is our time!#Expo2020 #Dubai #5DaysToGo pic.twitter.com/RGJMb7ayMk — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) September 26, 2021

The video shows the construction of the three main pavillions at Expo 2020, themed on opportunity, mobility and sustainability. The clip also shows the construction of the impressive Al Wasl Dome. An architectural masterpiece, The Al Wasl Dome is the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen that has used 13.6 kilometres of steel which is equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas. It weighs 2,544 tonnes which is equivalent to 25 blue whales – the biggest animal on the planet – and is as wide as two Airbus A380 measuring 130 metres wide.

As the video comes to an end, it says the message ‘5 days to go’. Expo 2020 will run from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022. Standard ticket prices will start from Dhs95 per day, but there are lots of ways you can get your hands on free tickets.

Known to some as ‘The World’s Greatest Show’, there will also be entertainment, live performances and over 200 food and beverage outlets at the super-sized exhibition. With so many countries coming together to show themselves off, you can be sure it will be a spectacle quite unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

Images: File