Expo 2020 is divided into three districts: Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity, each with its own mega Pavilion and a mix of Country Pavilions.

Sustainability Pavilion

As you explore the Sustainability District, complete with solar energy trees, you’ll see some of the world’s most advanced technology in action, and learn what countries are doing to champion sustainability, and experience how the human race can enjoy living in harmony with nature in a high-tech future.

Main Pavilion: Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion

Wander through forest roots, explore the oceans and learn how to help preserve our planet for future generations. In keeping with the sustainability theme, Terra is also home to a number of plant-based restaurants, manned by celebrity chef Matthew Kenney. Look out for XYST and Veg’s vegan restaurants and Mudrá, a beautiful rooftop bar with amazing views over the Expo site.

3 top country pavilions in Sustainability District

Singapore Pavilion

Enter a rainforest and meander through the canopy up to the Hanging Garden.

Brazil Pavilion

Walk through a waterfall and take in the sounds of the Amazon basin.

The Netherlands Pavilion

Check out an innovative cone-shaped vertical farm growing mushrooms.

Mobility District

Ride in an autonomous vehicle; learn about the latest developments in space exploration; and see innovative mobility devices in action all within the Mobility District.

Main Pavilion: Alif

The Mobility Pavilion. See how mobility will continue to transform the way we live, connect with people, understand different cultures, and exchange knowledge and ideas. Befitting the movement theme, look out for Abu Dhabi-based chef Jessica Queitsch’s Alif Café by farm2table, which shines a light on ingredients sourced along the silk route.

3 top country pavilions in Mobility District

Australian Pavilion

Explore 60,000 years of Australian astronomy and immerse yourself in the beautiful country’s landscapes.

Botswana Pavilion

Journey into the wilds at Botswana’s VR and 4D experiences.

Republic of Korea Pavilion

Take a mobile-guided tour through the country’s most interesting architecture.

Opportunity District

The Opportunity District hopes to inspire a desire to create a better world. Exchange ideas, learn from social innovators and feel empowered to make a change.

Main Pavilion: Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion.

Learn about real life heroes who are changing their own communities for the better. With a significant emphasis on food and drink producers, look out for Mission Possible’s dedicated working space, which is home to Emirati coffee roastery Canvas by Coffee Culture.

3 top country pavilions in Opportunity District

Switzerland Pavilion

Experience a VR world where visitors hike through the Alps surrounded by real fog.

Monaco Pavilion

Walk through a kaleidoscopic garden evoking the sights and sounds of the French Riviera.

UK Pavilion

Contribute your own words to the AI sculpture on the UK Pavilion’s stunning exterior.

Images: Expo 2020 Dubai