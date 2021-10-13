Let the celebrations begin!

If you thought this year was flying by, here’s another (rather shocking) fact – we are just 50 days away from December 2 – the day the UAE celebrates National Day.

Each year, the UAE celebrates in style with plenty of activities, light displays, fireworks and much more. This year, however, is very special as the UAE is celebrating its 50th National Day. This small country has come a long way in the 50 years since its formation and that is definitely a good reason to celebrate.

2021 was declared by HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan, the President of the UAE as ‘The Year of the 50th’ to commemorate 50 years since the nation’s founding in 1971.

Activities to mark the occasion started back in April 2021 where those who call the UAE home have been invited to celebrate their achievements, honour the ‘Early Dreamers’ in their families and write ‘Letters to the Future’ about the progress they wish to see in the next 50 years to come.

Today, the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee has announced a nationwide celebration to mark the countdown to the UAE National Day.

There are 50 activities planned out which will be rolled out daily on the official UAE National Day social media platforms @OfficialUAEND, so make sure you’re following them.

While this is a great way to spend time with the family, the committee is also targeting government entities, private companies, schools and organizations.

What are the activities that will be rolled out?

Well, the activities will include visiting attractions, discovering hidden gems, learning the UAE’s national anthem and much more.

You are encouraged to snap up photographs and share your experiences with others using the hashtag #50celebrations

Commenting on the 50 Days to 50 initiative, Shaikha Al Ketbi, Head of Creative Strategy of the Year of the 50th, said, ‘We cannot but acknowledge and admire the UAE’s achievements for the past 50 years, culminating towards an exceptional year.’

She added that the UAE is home to over 200 nationalities and this initiative invites everyone to learn more about the traditions and rituals that make the UAE the nation that it is.

What’s planned for December 2? We aren’t sure just yet, but we are pretty sure that it is going to be a grand day. More information about the ceremony will be announced soon and you will know as soon as we do.

Featured image: Getty Images