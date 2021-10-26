Jump scares included…

There are plenty of things you can do this Halloween in Dubai. You can treat yourself and book a Halloween brunch, spend time having some fun with the family or you can sign up for a unique Halloween run.

Taking place on Saturday, October 30, this fun run calls on residents to come dressed up in their spooky best and run along the promenade area of Dubai Festival City.

Pick from either the 2.5km or 5km route which will lead you down a specific track that includes a haunted tunnel where, yes you can get spooked at any moment. You will begin at InterContinental Dubai – Festival City and will make your way to Marsa Plaza and back.

All those who turn up in their ghoulish best will receive a hat and a bag of sweets for the run. The best dressed, of course, will be awarded some cool prizes.

Additionally, the fun run includes making pit-stops where you can collect sweets from event spectators and staff.

The Dubai Festival City Halloween Run will begin at 6.30pm with the main event starting at 8pm. Meet up with other participants at the west side of the mall in the heliport area. Before you head on over, register online for the event here. Do note, Online registrations are open until midnight on October 27.

This race is organised in partnership with Race ME and association with the Dubai Sports Council. Dubai Festival City also hosts a number of other fun family events such as Half Marathon and with Christmas coming up, they may bring back their Santa run. We will let you know if they do.

For more details on Dubai Festival City, visit dubaifestivalcity.com

Images: Getty Images