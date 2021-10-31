The validity window has effectively doubled from the previous 48 hours…

Despite the fact that last night’s hugely successful UFC event is still looming large in the rearview mirror, there are some absolutely huge events left to hit Abu Dhabi in 2021.

There’s the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of course and Mubadala World Tennis Championship taking place in December; the dates for the annual Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival will likely be announced soon; there’s the three-festivals-in-one music and enwisening spectacular that is FUTUR World; a dizzying collection of cultural and entertainment events curated as part of the special ‘Year of the 50th’ UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations; a marathon; huge name comedy acts (Michael McIntyre — we’re looking at you); and there’s so much more that we’ve heard whispers about but we’re not able to tell you or else we’d have to ask you politely to ‘shhh’.

New rules

Government guidelines issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT — Abu Dhabi) on October 13, 2021 included provision for events in the capital to return to 100 per cent capacity. In order to ensure the safety of all those attending, in addition to the requirement of having to show an active Alhosn Green Pass — visitors need to be able to show a negative PCR test obtained within 48 hours.

The news this weekend is that from today, Sunday October 31, the negative PCR test validity that is part of the entry requirement for all events and exhibitions in Abu Dhabi “including those related to business, entertainment and sport” — is now 96 hours,

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated entry requirements for events and exhibitions, including those related to business, entertainment and sport, effective Sunday, 31 October 2021. pic.twitter.com/SqoT0HPVTQ — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) October 30, 2021

This means anybody attending events in the capital will be able to show a negative PCR test obtained with 96 hours (in addition to Alhosn Green Pass requirement).

