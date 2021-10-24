Happy Sunday…

You’re back at your desk after a long weekend and are wondering how to speed up time to get to the next weekend quicker. One way to do this is by keeping busy in the evening time after work hours. It also gives you something to look forward to.

We’ve listed out a couple of things to do in Abu Dhabi to add to your list. From dinner deals to a jewellery and watch event and more, here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday, October 24

Visit this cafe for a dose of matcha…

Soo Matcha is the UAE’s first all matcha inspired café located on Al Banadir Street, Muroor in the capital. You’ll find everything on the menu from matcha morning yoghurt, matcha ice cream, matcha and coconut milk iced lattes, and more, all of which use ceremonial Japanese grade of matcha green tea.

Soo Matcha, 20 Al Banadir St, Abu Dhabi, open daily Sat to Thu 11am to 11pm, Fri 2pm to 11pm. WhatsApp: (0)50 566 8085, @soomatcha.uae

Monday, October 25

Indulge in cheese and wine at Sacci Abu Dhabi For a day of indulgence, head to Sacci for three hours of unlimited pizza or pasta paired with grape. Your dining experience will begin with antipasti-based cheese fondue with traditional Italian nibbles that can be perfectly paired with an Italian red or white grape. Fresh homemade pizza or pasta follows before you tuck into dessert. All this for just Dhs159 per person. Sacci, The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi. Every Wed 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 616 9999. sacciabudhabi.com

Tuesday, October 26

See the cool art at Sheikha Fatima Park

Take a mid-week break and head to Sheikha Fatima Park to soak in some art. ImKan Properties is connecting community members through the power of art at this new vibrant and accessible public recreation and leisure destination in the capital. The art is one of the main features of the park and is based on five themes: Spirit, Journey, Innovation, Together and Memory. The art is created by local artists who have collaborated with school and university students in the vicinity.

Sheikha Fatima Park, Al Bateen, W12, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 645 7733. sheikhafatimapark.com

Visit the Jewellery and Watch Show

The Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi is taking place this week from Tuesday, October 26 to 30 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Visitors can gaze at 140 unique brands from across the globe showcasing the latest jewellery and watch designs. It takes place from 3pm to 10pm. Do note that visitors will need to show proof of vaccination (Green Al Hosn app) and a negative PCR test (valid no more than 48 hours).

Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Abu Dhabi. 3pm to 10pm from Oct 26 to 30. jws.ae

Wednesday, October 27

Sign up for a chance to win two seats at What’s On supper club

‘What’s On The Menu?’ is back. For those of you who don’t know what this event is – it is a special evening of gastronomic delights at some of the capital’s top venues. This time, we are heading to Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas’ beautiful Turtle Bay Bar & Grill. Only 20 lucky What’s On readers will get the chance to try the specially curated six-course menu featuring a range of surf, turf and grilled delicacies that have made Turtle Bay one of the most elegant restaurants in the capital. Highlights include a foie gras sumac terrine, poached seabass kiwi Meunier, and wagyu beef with pan-seared foie gras and potato mille-feuille, with a lemongrass and kaffir lime crème brulee to finish.

RSVP to taran.singh@motivate.ae for your chance to bag an invite.

What’s On On Menu?, Turtle Bay Bar & Grill, Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, Abu Dhabi. Oct 27, 7pm to 10pm. @saadiyatrotana

Rollover to Foundry for Sushi Nights

On Monday and Wednesday, its’ sushi night at the Foundry. You will find a selection of sushi, sashimi, dim sums, noodles and more for a starting price of Dhs149 per person for the soft package. Pair your sushi with house drinks for Dhs235. Bringing the little ones? It’s Dhs80 for children ages six to 12. The deal runs from 7pm to 10pm.