The arts and culture scene in Dubai is making a comeback…

Winter is just around the corner and one thing to look forward to, apart from terraces reopening and alfresco brunches, are outdoor festivals and events.

One such event to look forward to for art and culture fans is DIFC Art Nights. The event is back for its 12th edition in November just six months after its last run in April.

We’d like to think of it as a way the arts and culture scene is making a comeback after a rough past year.

The event will run for three days from Monday, November 15 to 17 at Gate Village in Dubai International Financial Centre. It starts at 6pm on all three days, so head on over right after office hours.

At the event, you can expect to see brand new art pieces, sculptures and installations.

The theme for this edition is ‘Regeneration‘ and there are works of art by 30 emerging and established artists from around the world promoting sustainability, technology and innovation at the event. The aim is to help visitors thrive in the post-pandemic world.

There will also be an opportunity to see some of the latest NFTs from around the world on display, including Chimera and @UAE.NFT

This edition of DIFC Art Nights will also host live entertainment and art performances ranging from live painting, sketching and photography for visitors to enjoy and participate in.

The best news? Admission to DIFC Art Nights is free.

Feeling peckish? There are plenty of dining options to explore around the DIFC area plus retail outlets where you can further explore the vibrant culture and community.

The agenda will soon be updated on this website here.

DIFC Art Nights, Gate Village DIFC, Dubai. 6pm to 10pm, Nov 15 to 17. free entry. difc.ae/events/difc-art-nights