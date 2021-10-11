Much more than a cultural hotspot…

Alserkal Avenue is the place to be in Dubai for all things arts and culture. But, the popular cultural spot tucked away in Al Quoz has much more including plenty of cafes dishing out meals that foodies will just love.

So, if you plan on heading over to catch the next performance at The Junction, catch a film at Cinema Akil or see the latest art exhibition, make sure you add on an extra hour or two to your visit to tuck into some great food.

Here are three new spots in Alserkal Avenue to dine at.

Jailbird pop-up truck

For fans of chicken, located on one of the avenue’s roads is a Jailbird pop-up truck with a menu bragging all things chicken. The food truck’s hot chicks campaign pays tribute to the most colossal chickens in history. Examples include the fun-loving (albeit, slightly annoying) rubber chicken aka Screaming Chicken, YouTube’s sensational Techno Chicken and more.

On the menu currently is The Ernie’ burger, a character that pops up from time to time on Family Guy to combat Peter Griffin. Stuffed in a homemade bun are giant tenders, Nashville chilli crisp, loads of pickles, pimiento cheese, fried onions. It’s giant, punchy and has a great kick and is only available until October 18. All yours for Dhs43.

The food truck will be at Alserkal Avenue until March before it drives away, so make sure you visit it.

Jailbird, open weekdays 1pm to 10pm, weekdays 1pm to 11pm. Ernie burger available until Oct 18. @jailbird.ae

Le Guepard

When you open the doors to this all-day dining cafe, you step into a glamorous European home with the details referencing masters of decoration of the 20th century from Madeleine Castaing to Henri Samuel. The lounge serves up all-day brunch, coffee and drinks and is open six days a week. The cuisine? A modern twist on classical French dishes fused with international cuisine.

Head to the back where you will find a lounge and two private dining sections perfect for an intimate evening with loved ones. One offers a view of the kitchen where the chefs are busy whipping up grub. The other larger dining space brags dazzling chandeliers with a long dining table perfectly set up.

Le Guepard, cafe open Tue to Sun 9am to 7pm. @le_guepard_dubai

Moby

Did you know that Japanese cuisine is often inherently vegan? Created by INKED’s executive chef Hadrien Villedieu, this vegan menu at Moby combines traditional Japanese ingredients, recipes and cooking methods with Western flavours.

The result? Food that provides sustenance packed with rich and satisfying flavours. Additionally, environmental consciousness and sustainability are important to the Moby team, so most of the food is produced in-house and there is minimal food waste and plastic used.

Moby at A4 Space, open Sat to Thur 8am to 7pm. mobysushi.com @moby_vegan_sushi @a4space

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. alserkal.online @alserkalavenue

