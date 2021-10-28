There are some massive DJs heading for Abu Dhabi over the next 10 days…

Things will be getting a bit manic at the disco in Abu Dhabi over the next few weeks, with some truly global-level names popping up and dropping mad fire on the decks. These are just some of the big names headed your way.

Who: Adriatique

Musical style: Techno/House

Where: Iris — Yas Marina

When: Thu, Oct 28 2021

What: Swiss techno duo, Adriatique will be bringing their Grinding Rhythms to Yas Marina’s gorgeous terraced vibe hub, Iris. The pair, who are Tomorrowland regulars and veterans of the European festival circuit, deal in trancey loops with long builds — the perfect soundtrack for Yas Island lounging.

Who: Blond:ish

Musical style: Techno

Where: Iris — Yas Marina

When: Fri, Oct 29 2021 — 8pm to 11pm

What: The day after Adriatique storm the decks at Iris, Canadian DJ-producer Blond:ish is inbound for a Yas evening tear-up. Expect a serving of sizzling hot techno spliced with equal measures of saucy funk and soaring spiritual riffs.

Who: Final Punch Party featuring DJ Nuff Said

Musical style: Hip-hop

Where: Wet Deck, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

When: Sat, Oct 30 2021 — 8pm to 11pm

What: If you didn’t get tickets for the UFC 267 Fight Night, there’s still another knock-out event you can dive into. W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island’s luxe pool complex, Wet Deck is hosting a ‘Final Punch Party’ with lofty Yas view unlimited sips and award-winning hip-hop aficionado DJ Nuff Said on the decks.

Wet Deck, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150 ladies, Dhs200 gents (three hour beverage package). Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

Who: HedKandi Ladies Night ft Mark Fierce, Cliff Townley, Darko De Jan and James Murra

Musical style: House

Where: W Abu Dhabi — Yas Marina

When: Sat, Nov 6 2021 — 12.30pm to 7pm

What: Wet Deck is once again asking you to ‘make a day of it’ for the sake of good times and thumping bass cones. This special event features the founder and creator of global music sensation, Hedkandi — the very talented Mark Fierce. Joining him on the sound splash safari, is a line-up of dope DJs that includes Cliff Townley, Darko De Jan, James Murray (with sax support from Miland) and a three hour unlimted beverage deal (12.30pm to 3.30pm) from Dhs160.

Wet Deck, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Sat Nov 6 12.30pm to 7pm, Dhs160 ladies, Dhs220 gents (beverage package). Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

Images: Instagram/Provided