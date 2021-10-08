It’s spooky how well this city does Halloween…

Whilst every care was taken to ensure no Halloween puns were deliberately included in this round-up, we cannot guarantee that it will be pun free.

Thursday, October 28

At the movies this week

As you might expect for the Halloween holidays, there’s a spirited collection of horror flicks on offer at your local picture house. Antlers for example, is a wholesome tale that focuses on the connection between a troubled young child and a mysterious ancient creature that likes to dispatch its victims in the most theatrically gory ways possible. If you’re looking for something a little less terrifying, Last Night in Soho is directed by Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver), stars Anya Taylor-Joy (of Queen’s Gambit fame) and tells the story of a young fashion designer that heads to London in search of herself, but finds a gateway to the past, where she lives through the eyes of a 60s Soho socialite named Sandy.

Rosé tinted glasses

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi is helping you kick the weekend off clink-clinking the pink. And although it’s officially their ladies’ day on Thursdays, gents can still get in on the sun soaked fun. Bewteen midday and 5pm, lasses can get unlimited glasses of rosé grape, Spanish blend rosé, and special pink beverages, along with a sunbed and a nibbles platter for Dhs149. At the same time, gents can also sink into the pink drink action, and enjoy unlimited hops and dig into a food platter for Dhs299. Between 8pm and 11pm girls can double down with another unlimited rosé and sparkling grape package, and a small bite borard for Dhs99.

Cove Beach, Makers District, Reem Island, Thu from midday, packages from Dhs149. Tel: (056) 407 5405, @covebeachabudhabi

Friday, October 29

Making your way through Mangroans

There are even more reasons to explore Jubail Mangrove Park’s dreamy verdant expanse this Friday, October 29. On both Friday and Saturday, you’ll be able to take a Halloween-themed oar-inspiring ‘night glow’ kayak tour through the lazy maze of hazy blue hues. There are more spooky treats on offer between 4pm and 8pm on Friday evening, with a triple showing of Halloween movies at the pop-up alfresco cinema.

Jubail Mangrove Park, Al Jubail Island (next to Saadiyat Island), Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thu 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sat 7am to 11pm, Dhs15 for adult, Dhs10. Tel: (02) 546 8341. park.jubailisland.ae

Murder most fun

If you like your Halloweens wrapped up with a bit of fiendish intrigue, Abu Dhabi’s popular Irish haunt — PJ O’Reilly’s has an evening for you. They’re hosting a pair of special ‘who dunnit?’ murder mystery brunches in partnership with The Detail Events on Thursday October 28, and Friday October 29, 2021, from 7pm. You the brunching public will be deployed as deputy detectives, flexing your investigative muscle — helping the evening’s Columbo to solve a series of riddles, confounding interactive clues and uncover who, amongst the six scandal-clad suspects, dunnit. Your evening’s feast has been given a Hallow’s Eve themed twist and features such macabre morsels as ‘juicy bat wings’ (too soon?), cauliflower popcorn, mummy brownies and pumpkin cheesecake ghost (make a nice change, dessert being the one to ghost us).

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Thursday October 28, and Friday October 29, 2021, from 7pm, soft Dhs250, house Dhs295 and Dhs349 for premium. Tel: (800) 101101. Email: lrmad@lemeridien.com. @pjsabudhabi

Halloween themes

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi has some spooky goings-on this weekend, with special Halloween shows and decorations, but Yas Waterworld has our pick of the Yas Theme Parks parties. Their Bandits’ Boo night, between 4pm and 7pm on Friday will see the space given a deliciously eerie glow-up — there’ll be sweet treats for you to get goblin on and choreographed tricks from park performers along side the 45 rides and attractions that come as a Waterworld standard.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Friday October 29, 4pm to 7pm, Dhs270. Tel: (02) 414 2000 , book on yaswaterworld.com

Saturday, October 30

Pon the deck

If you didn’t get tickets for the UFC 267 Fight Night, there’s still another knock-out event you can dive into. W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island’s luxe pool complex, Wet Deck is hosting a ‘Final Punch Party’ with lofty Yas view unlimited sips and award-winning DJ Nuff Said on the decks.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

Star-spangled manor

We’re unofficially obliged to start this entry with a rowdy ‘Yee-haw’ and a slap of the thigh, because this bar is a super-sized slice of apple pie Americana. This President of the United States of Sports Bars comes with a dizzying collection of 76 HDTVs, a retro arcade wall, pool table and of particular interest to this round up — a rootin’, tootin’, late night breeze-shootin’ shaded terrace with views of Yas Marina’s boating swag. They also have great deals on weekend roasts (Dhs99), Tuesday 2-for-1 deals, a lads’ night on Saturdays, a quiz night on Mondays, and their Friday ‘Marina Brunch’ begins at Dhs199.

Stars ‘N’ Bars, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Wen midday to 1am, Thu to Fri midday to 2am. Tel: (02) 565 0101, @starsnbarsad

Going on Strike

This flex squad help you get those gains on the grains — they’re offering tickets to the sun show as well as the gun show, and a wide range of fitnness classes (from as little as Dhs60) on the Corniche beach. There are expert-led sessions in yoga, BoxStrike, calisthenics, HIIT, muay thai, ciruits and boxing, all in the glorious, wall-less dojo of the great outdoors. You’ll find them at Al Bahar at the Abu Dhabi Corniche, next to Abu Dhabi Marine, so if you fancy doubling down on that alfresco flexing, you’ll find a comprehensive selection of watersports activties, just a short walk away.

Al Bahar, Abu Dhabi Corniche, single class rates from Dhs75. Tel: (050) 303 2594, @xstrikeuae

