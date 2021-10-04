We’ve heard that there ain’t no party like a Pinoy pool party…

Yas Waterworld is bringing back its popular themed Kabayan Nights. Because you can’t pronounce party without a little ‘ate’.

The Philippines is sometimes referred to as ‘the Pearl of the Orient’, and what better place to stage an overseas celebration of the nation — than on the pearl diving coast, in a waterpark which has a pearl as the central theme of its brand story.

A fully filipino fiesta set in the poolscape of the capital’s favourite waterpark. It’s just Dhs75 to get in and the wild times rage from 6pm to 11pm.

Kain Tayo

For an additional Dhs45, you can unlock the food package which includes such Manilla-tummy-fillers as chicken adobo and beef giniling.

Kabayan Night will take place on Friday October 8 between 6pm and 11pm. But just exactly how do you get a Pinoy party started?

Making a big song and dance

Tara na!! In addition to five hours unlimited access to the 45 rides and attractions, sanitised headsets will be handed out so visitors can enjoy a silent disco. Throw socially distant submerged shapes, singing along as loud as you want, because if everybody else is wearing headphones, nobody will hear you scream.

The park will be getting a full Pinoy makeover with nationally-inspired decorations, there will be live entertainment courtesy of the Splash Squad and of course all that craving-satiating home comfort food.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Friday October 8, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs75. Tel: (02) 414 2000 , book on yaswaterworld.com

Images: Provided