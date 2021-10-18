Parisian celebrity hotspot Caviar Kaspia has opened in Dubai

Chic fine dining restaurant Caviar Kaspia has finally opened its doors in DIFC. The picturesque Parisian restaurant has been a staple on the French dining scene since 1927, and has now ventured overseas to grace us with its impeccable hospitality.

Known as a favourite amongst A-list celebrities, including Jay Z, Beyoncé, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, the Dubai outpost has barely been open a week, and already welcomed the Crown Prince for a special lunch visit.

Featuring unique interiors with Tsar-era Russian luxe and chic French décor, the decadent venue is instantly recognisable thanks to its blue tablecloths and traditional wall paintings. Heavy fabrics and art deco-style mirrors give an elegant aesthetic that oozes luxury from every corner.

The restaurant is famed for its signature dishes and a selection of the finest caviar is available at the restaurant, acting as a crown to many a dish, including eggs, potatoes, pasta, toast, and more.

Kaspia’s baked potato topped with the finest caviar is the dish everyone comes to sample, and is likely to be filling up your Instagram feed over the next few weeks.

In addition, guests can also enjoy other menu highlights such as smoked salmon blinis, king crab and crayfish salad or from a selection of raw and cooked fish, pastas, risottos, and an assortment of the finest and rarest delicacies.

Guests can expect a parallel dining experience to the one you’d find in Paris, thanks to the input of CEO Ramon Mac-Crohon, who has personally presided over every detail of the restaurant and menu. Serving up lunch and dinner, Caviar Kaspia Dubai has a restaurant, plus a bar, lounge and terrace.

Caviar Kaspia Dubai, Gate Village 2, DIFC, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 1am, Thursday & Friday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 243 5633. @caviarkaspiadxb

Images: Provided