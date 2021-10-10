Dog owners, get this in your diary…

Dubai is never short of places to visit with your pup. From pet-friendly cafes to parks, pet-friendly hotels and much more, there are plenty of things pet owners can do in the city.

When it comes to a movie night though, you may be limited to staring at your laptop at home with your pet by your side. However, thanks to the dog-loving community groups in Dubai – Treats Card and Doggie Adventure in Dubai, you can enjoy a movie with your pet at Riva Beach Club this October.

If this has managed to perk the ears of both you and your beloved pet, here are the details.

The movie night takes place on Tuesday, October 19 from 8pm to 10pm where you and your pup will watch ‘Dog Days’ – a tale about how beloved canines influence careers, friendship and romantic relationships of their owners in funny and unexpected ways.

The great news is that the movie is free for Treat Card members. Additionally, members will also receive a 20 per cent discount on food and beverages and free treats for the furry one.

If you aren’t a member yet, don’t worry as entry is only Dhs30 per person. Since the night is dedicated to the man’s best friend, they enter for free.

All dog sizes are welcomed and they can even meet and mingle with other dogs in the dog-friendly garden area. Do note for safety reasons, you will have to keep them on a leash at all times.

Excited? Do make a booking as spots are limited. This can be done here.

For now, this is the only movie night that has been announced so book your spot and enjoy spending some quality time with your pet.

Doggie Movie Night, Riva Beach Club, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs30 per person, dogs enter for free. @TreatsCard @doggie_adventures_in_dubai

