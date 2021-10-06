And they start this weekend…

Secret Parties has a pedigree for fun time alchemy, taking already-great brunch experiences and pouring in a full tank of super. They are the brunching brains behind some of Dubai’s most popular weekend fiestas and now they’re focusing the sights of their gastro glow-up events on a pair of Abu Dhabi brunches.

A perfect fit for W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, Secret Parties is partnering with a hotel that is known for doing things a little differently. And of course the dining venues are gorgeous — salubrious and swanky, a fitting stage for the brunching tribe that thrives on a vibe.

The two Secret Parties enhanced brunches are Nitro Thursdays at W Lounge and B.I.G (Brunch in Garage) at Garage. They’ll take place every week starting from this Thursday (October 7) and Friday (October 8).

Nitro Thursdays

Leave the working week in the rearview mirror with this cheeky little Thursday evening brunch. The W Lounge offers views over Yas Marina and the race track that will shortly be hosting the Abu Dhabi F1, expect sophisticated mixology, a collection of hops, grape and shorts, four rounds of delicate fine-dining bites and an ambiance that’s more than just a little Gatsby-esque.

W Lounge, Thu 8pm to 11pm, Dhs280 for dining and drinks package. @wabudhabi

B.I.G

Get the whole crew loungin’ with Garage’s notorious B.I.G. brunch. This was already one of the most popular weekend culinary appointments in the capital, but now thanks to Secret Parties the buzz has leveled up the ‘juicy’ ratio.

There are five separate kitchens each with their own culinary focus. It’s like having brunch from five different restaurants simultaneously, and that’s some gastroNOMSs we can get down with. With Asian options, Levantine, meat feasts, mezza, Japanese-Peruvian and a dedicated tart cart, all your cravings are catered for. There’s also a tap wall with 11 self-serve signature beverages.

Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs279 soft, Dhs379 house and Dhs529 bubbles. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @wabudhabi

Images: Provided