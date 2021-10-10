Sponsored: This svelte restaurant has won a legion of fans since it opened in March…

When it comes to new restaurants in Dubai, there’s often a lot of initial fanfare, but the true mark of a success is when people keep coming back. One such restaurant is Mimi Kakushi, the suave Japanese venue that can be found nestled at the Four Seasons Jumeirah Restaurant Village.

Brought to you by the people behind French restaurant La Cantine du Faubourg, casual Portuguese spot Lana Lusa, and the What’s On award-winning Middle Eastern restaurant Ninive, and Twiggy, you know you’re in for a sophisticated experience at Mimi Kakushi, which opened back in March 2021.

The restaurant seamlessly fuses Japanese street life, night life and the 1920’s Osaka era. You’ll see nods to that era all around the restaurant, from the decor to the soft background music of trumpeter Fumio Nanri’s, known as the Satchmo of Japan, creating a jazz vibe.

The menu is as sophisticated as the restaurant itself. On the menu, you’ll find dishes such as sashimi, sushi, tempura and gyoza. For mains try Kagoshima Wagyu beef, followed by a selection of desserts. Japanese food is best shared, so order lots of things and graze away.

The restaurant is decked out in warm hues of brown woods and cushy leather-bound booths. You’ll see the chefs live at work preparing your food in an open kitchen, which is exemplary of Japanese-style cooking. Mimi Kakushi was the name for a distinctive bob-style haircut which covered the ears, back in the 1920’s.

A brunch runs on Fridays and Saturdays at Mimi Kakushi from 12pm to 4pm, priced at Dhs350 for free-flowing house drinks, and Dhs450 for free-flowing house beverages. Dishes include sushi and maki roll platters, salmon and beef tataki, as well as miso black cod , steak or salmon for mains.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Images: Provided