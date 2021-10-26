It’s back with a brand new menu…

When it comes to fine-dining French restaurants in the city, Bleu Blanc has always been a popular choice. It recently closed its doors for a short hiatus, but now it has flung them open once more in the hotel that is now known as St. Regis Downtown Dubai (it was previously the Renaissance hotel).

Visitors can expect the same (albeit refreshed) beach-chic interiors with whitewashed tables, cool wooden chandeliers, huge ornate or distressed mirrors, a huge lavender wall and hues of sea blue and white. There’s a cool sit-up bar area, cute small tables and long bench seating for larger parties.

What has changed at Bleu Blanc though, is the head chef and the menu. The newly appointed Head Chef, Paolo Lostia has created an exciting new menu packed with dishes that make the most of authentic French flavours, which are served in picture-perfect finesse – Instagram at the ready.

This Southern French farmhouse-style bistro offers a comfortable yet sophisticated setting to dine with friends, family and even visiting business guests. It specialises (but is not limited to) in oysters and seafood and has an extensive wine list to pair beautifully with your palette.

The St. Regis Downtown Dubai opened very recently in October. There are 298 luxe guest rooms and suites at the hotel, overlooking local landmarks such as the Dubai Water Canal and the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. Floor-to-ceiling windows in every luxuriously furnished room make the most of the surrounding views.

Bleu Blanc, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 512 5533. bleublanc-dubai.com

