*Eyes firmly on the butler*…

If you like your Halloweens wrapped up with a bit of fiendish intrigue, Abu Dhabi’s popular Irish haunt — PJ O’Reilly’s has an evening for you.

They’re hosting a pair of special ‘who dunnit?’ murder mystery brunches in partnership with The Detail Events on Thursday October 28, and Friday October 29, 2021, from 7pm.

The soft package is just Dhs250, the house option is Dhs295 and it’s Dhs349 for the full premium package.

Sinister six

There’s been a murder. Not really of course, this is Abu Dhabi, but for the purposes of the evening’s drama ‘there has indeed been a *winks* murder’.

You the brunching public will be deployed as deputy detectives, flexing your investigative muscle — helping the evening’s Columbo to solve a series of riddles, confounding interactive clues and uncover who, amongst the six scandal-clad suspects, dunnit.

They’ll all have scurrilous motives, elaborately woven backstories and plenty of opportunity to have done the wicked deed — your job is to seperate the improbable from the impossible, and whoever remains, no matter how unlikely, must be the culprit… Elementary our dear What’s-On readers.

A taste for murder

Your evening’s feast has been given a Hallow’s Eve themed twist and features such macabre morsels as ‘juicy bat wings’ (too soon?), cauliflower popcorn, mummy brownies and pumpkin cheesecake ghost (make a nice change, dessert being the one to ghost us).

No ghoul-ash or boo-ritos though. Missed at trick there in our opinion.

One more thing…

This does also mean that the venue’s ongoing Hogfest Brunch will not be available this Friday.

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Thursday October 28, and Friday October 29, 2021, from 7pm, soft Dhs250, house Dhs295 and Dhs349 for premium. Tel: (800) 101101. Email: lrmad@lemeridien.com. @pjsabudhabi

Images: Provided