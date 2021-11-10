The sun is shining, your weekend is looking sweet…

The weekend is almost upon us and, as always, there’s plenty to do. From a big DJ performing at a top Dubai beach club to all-you-can-eat burgers, a paint and grape class, ladies’ night and more, we’ve got you covered with 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday, November 25

Enjoy ladies’ night at this gin garden

This magical botanical gin garden is back at The Ritz Carlton Dubai JBR until Demember 30. The ‘Pop Up Ladies’ Night’ handily runs every Thursday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, so it’s the perfect excuse to get together with your friends and say ‘cheers’ to the end of the working week. The two-hour package is inclusive of unlimited selected gin and tonics, plus tapas, priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for guys. Find out about more fabulous ladies’ nights here.

Twilight Garden, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, Thursdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tel: (04) 318 6150. ritzcarlton.com

Marvel at dinner and a show

Dinner and a show is big in Dubai these days. Popular singer Layla Kardan has put her name to a new venue, Papillon at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Papillon will take guests on a titillating journey, with a series of skilled and talented international performers from New York, Paris, Milan and Argentina. Whilst you’re mesmerised by the skilled performers, tuck into excellent dishes of French Mediterranean cuisine.

Papillon, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Tuesday to Friday, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 252 4098. @papillondxb

Go to a wholesome outdoor festival

Beach Canteen is back at Jumeirah Beach with plenty of food stations, live entertainment and lots of activities to keep the little ones engaged. The outdoor festival is perfect for families and those who want a wholesome alternative to brunch. Adults and children will be kept entertained with a shooting station, bull ride, wipe out, trampolines, electric bump cars, bungee jumping, inflatable park, arts and crafts station, and more.

Beach Canteen, behind Sunset Mall, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, 1pm to 11pm Sunday to Wednesday, 1pm to 12am on Thursday, 10am to 12am on Friday and 10am to 11pm on Saturday. Entrance is free. beachcanteen.ae

Friday, November 26

See DJ Sigala at this huge beach club birthday brunch

Stalwart Dubai beach club, Zero Gravity, is turning eight years old in November and, to celebrate, it’s throwing a huge one-off evening brunch with tracks brought to you by DJ Sigala, the DJ and producer behind Easy Love, Came Here For Love, Wish You Well and Sweet Lovin. The brunch will kick off from 9pm and run until 1am on Friday, November 26 with four hours of unlimited food and beverages.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturday, November 27, doors open at 9pm, Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for guys. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Shop ’til you drop

Dubai’s epic three-day super sale is back this weekend at malls across the city, including Dubai Festival City Mall, The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates. Enjoy discounts of up to 90 per cent on beauty, fashion, electronics, home furnishings, gadgets, essentials and more. It runs from Thursday, November 25 until Saturday, November 27.

Indulge in all thing Christmas at this popular market

Ripe Market at Academy Park is getting a sprinkle of some elves magic dust and transforming into a festive market. It takes place on Friday from 9am to 9pm and on Saturday from 10am to 9pm from November 26 to December 25. Activities the whole family can enjoy include visiting Santa’s grotto, wreath-making workshops, gingerbread decorating and much more. You can even buy real Christmas trees, shop for gifts and listen to live festive music. If you need to refuel, sleigh on over to the food and beverage stalls.

The Ripe Market, Academy Park, Umm Sequim, Dubai. All weekends from Nov 26 to Dec 25, Fri (9am to 9pm) and Sat (10am to 9pm). Tel: (0)4 315 7000. @ripemarket

Tuck into all-you-can-eat burgers

If you love a burger, you’re going to love this epic Friday deal from trendy London burger joint, Bite Me Burger. Every Friday, you can pick a two-hour slot between 1pm to 10pm and tuck into as many of their epic mini burger creations as you can manage, plus fries, all for Dhs99. There are 15 varieties of mini burgers on the menu, from the classic American beef burger or a ‘pluck me chicken’. Want to go a little more gourmet? The ‘lambtastic’ option should satisfy your need for sophistication.

Bite Me Burger Co., Gate Avenue North, DIFC, Dubai, 12 noon to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 299 2110. bitemeburgerco.ae @bitemeburgerme@getpluckedme

Saturday, November 27

Check out cool graffiti art

Abstract expressionist John Andrew Perello, or JonOne as he is more commonly known, is currently displaying his seriously cool collection of ‘abstract expressionist graffiti’ works from the November 26 until the December 9 at Jossa by Alserkal in Alserkal Avenue. You can go and check it out or even snap up your favourite print.

Follow @galeriearttime for updates and more information.

Get creative at a paint and grape class

Looking for a fabulous girls’ day that doesn’t revolve around brunch? There’s a paint and grape class happening on Saturday, November 27 at the gorgeous ladies’ only restaurant, Her by Caroline Astor, at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. Enjoy high tea, a cup of tea and two glasses of wine or prosecco as you paint your masterpiece on a canvas. Whether you’re a beginner or a keen artist, everyone is welcome.

Her by Caroline Astor, at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Saturday November 27, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs390. To secure your spot, click here.

Ocean Club Marbella is taking over Drift Beach Dubai

Two very glamorous worlds are colliding on Saturday, November 27, as famed beach club Ocean Club Marbella is taking over Drift Beach Dubai. DRIFT X Ocean Club will be a party like no other, with live music from a DJ, cover band, and some of Ocean Club Marbella’s live performers. The party runs from noon until midnight and you can book sun loungers (priced at Dhs250 on weekends), pool cabanas and tables at the restaurant as normal.

DRIFT X Ocean Club, Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, Saturday, November 27, noon until midnight, from Dhs250 per sun bed. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

