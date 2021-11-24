Party in the city where the heat is on, all night, on the beach till the break of dawn…

Saadiyat Island and Miami have more in common than you might immediately first think. Stay with us. Both locations are famous for their beautiful beaches, their credentials as a foodie hub, and they each share that elusive ‘can’t quite put your finger on it’ zest for life vibe. We’re confident it’s only a matter of time before Will Smith drops a Saadiyat track.

These synergies are being explored by a culinary festival, Miami Vibes — which kicked off on November 24, 2021 — and aims to deliver a little South Beach salsa into the lives of the capital’s intrepid gastronauts.

Welcome to Miami

Until December 8 visitors to the blissed out beachfront locale of Mamsha Al Saadiyat’s Promenade West End, will find 24 food vans offering a rhythmic mix of taste experiences. There’ll be Miami inspired decor too – iconic flamingos, pink pineapples, and dainty fairy lights to help sell that Floridian fuego ambiance.

Temporary outlets include Cake Altaybeen, Palms Café, Mylk, MLT, Tapas, Heart of Chocolate, Wales, Street 9, Affogatoh, White Café, Oud Café, Tag Moon, Sip, Soo Matcha, Gottlich, Mamafri, Simple, Mango Mania, Concept Café, Cones Soft Serve, The Meat X, Lamba, Doh and Chewy Cookies.

Live and loud

And it wouldn’t be a real Miami experience without a scorching soundtrack of beats to supplement the eats. Head down to the Soul Beach adjacent location on weekends for live music between 6pm and 10pm.

Promenade West End, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island. Open weekdays 3pm to 11pm, weekend 2pm to midnight. @miamivibes.ae

Images: Provided / Instagram