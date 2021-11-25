Mamsha Al Saadiyat’s newest addition is a top tier burger joint…

Abu Dhabi’s burger game has been strong for a while now — flexing a prime blend of homegrown and international class buns.

But we think it’s fair to say, if there’s been one notable absence, it’s that of the Pickl.

The brand made immediate noise after smashing their hormone-free patties onto Dubai’s burger scene in 2019, and the brand led by Chief Pickl Officer Steve Flawith has grown rapidly since. They’re now operating in six locations across Dubai.

We actually broke the news that these passionate pickle peddlers would be coming to the capital’s new beachfront foodie hub, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, back in June. And now the time has come, they’re finally opening in the capital today at 5pm, Thursday November 25, 2021.

99 problems

This Saadiyat outpost will excitingly be the first to roll out soft-serve ice cream with two flavours that follow the brands ‘simple not basic’ mantra. And unlike some burger joints (you know who you are) the ice cream machine won’t be ‘broken’ every time you go in. You can choose from chocolate and vanilla, which you can order separately or have them mixed together in a beautiful whippy inter-flavour melange. Dhs12 for the small, Dhs20 for the large.

Being at the seaside it all just makes perfect sense. But @eatpickl can we get a flake in ours, please?

Something old

Their core menu is tightly packed with customisable potato-bunned chuck patty beef burgers combos, messy fries and obnoxiously-proportioned chicken sandos (their infernally warm Nashville Hot option has a devoted fan base all of its own), that are by all objective measures — up there with the best in the UAE.

They have ice cream sandos too, and probably the best ‘meat alternative’ burger we’ve tried — with their dressing of the Impossible Patties.

But it’s their limited edition/limited location special releases that really get our medium-rare juices flowing. Mythical menu items that read like a Kanye West album listing – there’s the notorious ‘Big Fella’, ‘The Big Bad John’ (which included a beef patty and smoked brisket), the glorious sloppy joe mess fest that was ‘Owen Wilson is Pure Fuego’, ‘Cluck, Cluck, Cluck, Moo’, ‘The Hot Beef Murray’, ‘Boujee Bird’, ‘Chicken Katsu Sando’ and ‘We Couldn’t Think of a Name’.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, open daily, 11am to midnight.

Images: Provided