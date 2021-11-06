Add these things to do in Abu Dhabi to your calendar…

Excited to step into the final month of the year? There’s so much to do in December including celebrating UAE National Day, trying some delicious new food spots and more.

Here are a few things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday, November 28

Catch the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi is an iconic landmark in the capital and it is celebrating National Day with a number of activities. Go and experience the vibrant colours of the UAE flag on the resort and partake in a number of festivities under the Grand Dome. You will spot 50 varieties of dates and an array of fun-filled children and family-friendly activities from November 29 to December 3. Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi Corniche. Nov 28 to Dec 3. Tel: (02) 690 8888, mandarinoriental.com

Three new CrazyShakes have been added to the menu which is a must-try for milkshake fans. There’s a UAE National Day shake proudly bearing the iconic colours of the UAE flag – red, black, white and green and features M&Ms, ice cream, cream and strawberry syrup mixed with a triple-layered velvet cake and whipped cream. It’s topped with crushed pistachios, a drizzle of strawberry syrup and a UAE flag. The new shakes will be available until December 3 across all Black Tap outlets in the UAE and prices start from Dhs62.

Black Tap Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Cultural District, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 446 5128. blacktap.com

Monday, November 29

Take a tour onboard the Yellow Boats The Abu Dhabi Yellow Boats tours are back. Explore Abu Dhabi’s archipelago of more than 200 islands and observe landmarks such as Emirates Palace, Corniche, Fishermen’s Village, Lulu Island and Heritage Village. Prices for these mini-tours start at Dhs239 for the 60-minute Corniche tour. There’s an extended 99-minute premium tour for Dh299 and a 75 minute Yas Island explorer for Dhs249. Yellow Boat Tours depart from Emirates Palace Marina and Yas Island Marina, book via the theyellowboats-abudhabi.com Try the brand new beachfront burger joint – Pickl For those of you who drive all the way to Dubai for a Pickl burger, you’ll be thrilled to know that the popular burger spot has now opened in Abu Dhabi. Pickl opened its doors at 5pm on November 25 and it’s already drawing in queues of hungry Abu Dhabi folks. On the menu, there are patty beef burgers combos, messy fries, chicken sandos and you can even find limited edition/limited location special releases. They have ice cream sandos too and the Abu Dhabi branch will also be the first to roll out soft-serve ice cream with two flavours – chocolate and vanilla. Yum… Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, open daily, 11am to midnight. @eatpickl Tuesday, November 30 Hit the food vans at Mamsha Al Saadiyat Until December 8, the beachfront spot of Mamsha Al Saadiyat will be home to 24 food vans including Palms Café, Mylk, Tapas, Heart of Chocolate, Chewy Cookies, Gottlich and more. Giving the public what they want, the Miami inspired decor includes flamingos, pink pineapples and fairy lights – totally Instagrammable. Promenade West End, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island. Open weekdays 3pm to 11pm, weekend 2pm to midnight. @miamivibes.ae

Wednesday, December 1

Tuck into a sushi night special at Southern Sun

Every Monday and Wednesday, The Foundry’s famous sushi night takes place from 7pm to 10pm. The dishes you will indulge in include authentic sushi, sashimi, dim sums, noodles and more. It will cost you Dhs149 for the soft package, Dhs235 for the house package and if you’re bringing little ones in the age range of six and 12, it’s Dhs80. The deal ends on December 22.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 818 4888. tsogosun.com

