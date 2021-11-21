And it was all yellow…

Quick geography knowledge drop for you, Abu Dhabi is actually an archipelago made up of more than 200 islands. This means that one of the best ways to explore the city — to observe its landmarks and distinguishing features from rare and privileged angles — is via its grid of waterways.

That’s something that The Yellow Boats Abu Dhabi can help with, following a lengthy closure, they’re now back in full canary-coloured capital action — showing off the very best of the city from comfy port and starboard pews.

They’ve been offering nautical tours of Abu Dhabi for the past 10 years, with insightful observations and inner circle local knowledge. The Yellow Boats Abu Dhabi have two brand new boats, both with a capacity of up to 20 people at one time.

Adult prices for the these mini cruises-with-views start at Dhs239 for the 60 minute Corniche tour. Sight seeing highlights here include Emirates Palace, Corniche, Fishermen’s Village, Lulu Island and Heritage Village.

There’s an extended 99 minute premium tour for Dh299, which zips past Emirates Palace, Corniche, Lulu Island, Fishermen’s Village, Presidential Palace, Maya Island and Etihad Towers.

And a special 75 minute Yas Island explorer (Dhs249) which takes in the sights of Yas Marina, Yas Beach, Yas Links Golf Club, Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Mangroves, Jazeerat Al Sammaliyah Island, Al Raha Bay and Aldar HQ (the disc shaped building).

Kids prices are discounted and there’s even an option to private charter these speedy steads.

Tours depart from Emirates Palace Marina and Yas Island Marina, book via the theyellowboats-abudhabi.com

Images: Provided