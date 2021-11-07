We can’t wait to check it out…

With blue skies, (now) balmy temperatures and golden sands, Dubai is a hot bed for brilliant beach clubs and beachfront restaurants. Soon, there is going to be a new one to add to your list – and it looks amazing. Tamoka is the name of the Antilles-inspired venue that’s opening soon at The Walk, JBR.

New renders of Tamoka reveal that the massive new venue comprises a spacious indoor restaurant, an open-aired outdoor restaurant area, beachside seating and even a wooden gazebo-style area that sits right out on the beach.

3 of 12

The wow-worthy aesthetics of Tamoka are boho-chic but subtly elegant. From wicker chairs and hammocks to green potted plants, there’s a sense of relaxed beach living. The venue was inspired by the Antilles, Latin America and the Caribbean.

You might also like Coming soon: The hottest new bars, restaurants and beach clubs

Not much has yet been revealed about exactly what we can expect from the new venue, however, it’s been said that ‘Tamoka curates and serves the native flavors of the Antilles, Latin America, and the Caribbean coasts’, and that we can expect a ‘vibrant, flavoursome menu’.

You’ll find Tamoka at Al Mamsha Street, JBR, which is near to Roxy Cinemas The Beach JBR, however an exact date of opening has not yet been confirmed. A sunset ritual, ’embracing elements of nature’ will take place every day to celebrate ‘Tamoka resonating with her tribe’.

It looks like the perfect spot to enjoy a leisurely lunch, cocktails and sundown and making the most of the cooler weather with friends.

We will be sure to update you when we know more…

Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Walk, JBR, opening soon… @tamokadubai

Images: Provided