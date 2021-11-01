One of our favourite parts of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season…

Some of the city’s top restaurants have signed up for a new round of Chef’s Table.

A central ingredient of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season’s recipe for success, the format sees select capital kitchens assembling limited time three and four-course menus for deliciously accessible prices.

These special cur-eat-ed kitchen talent tours will be available across the emirate until November 27, 2021.

Taste makers

This time around, we’re getting fine-dining gasro-noms from 20 restaurants including Gallic newcomer, Raclette; seafront boho spot, Buddha-Bar Beach; masters of Latin flavour, Coya and Vakava; Parisian flair at LPM and Fouquet’s; there’s innovative Indian cuisine at Punjab Grill and Martabaan; modern Chinese masterpieces at Hakkasan; Levantine treasures at Li Beirut; all the Japanese umami from the kitchens of Tori No Su and Niri; a healthy dollop of Italian swagger via Sole; and more.

You can find a full list of participating eateries on the abudhabiculinary.ae website. Prices range from Dhs255 to Dhs420.

Compliments to the chefs

Stand out menu dishes available during this foodie fiesta include the butter-garlic wonderland of Fouquet’s burgundy snails; theatrically presented stir-fry wild prawns at Hakkasan; the gooey fondant thrills of Li Beirut’s cheese kunafa; a royal and rich dal makhani at Martabaan; and special seekh tacos at Moksh.

You’ll find Raclette’s crudo classic beef tartare on their menu; one of Buddha Bar’s curated plates is limeno ceviche; Catch, is splicing sugar, spice and all things nice through their kumquat chicken main; Coya is serving up signature platter; and Cyan Brasserie is making French autumnal staple, duck leg confit available on their menu.

Try Niri’s sesame soya beef; Punjab Grill’s kolhapuri mutton rassa; Sayad’s incredible sundried tomato ravioli; Sole’s beeting salmon; Terra Secca’s tiramisu; a connoisseur’s collection of sushi and sashimi at Tori No Su; smoked guacamole at VaKaVa; and a luxe little eggplant parmigiana at Villa Toscana.

Images: Provided