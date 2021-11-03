Abu Dhabi has also now officially been designated as Asia’s first ‘Bike City’…

Yesterday (Tuesday, November 2) will be a day that will forever remain hig-vis in the memory of the capital’s cyclists.

The launch of Bike Abu Dhabi wasn’t just an excuse to slap on the spandex and spin pedals around the gorgeous cityscape — it was a platform where some deep and meaningful commitments were made to near-future city cycling enhancements; and there was recognition of work already carried out, leading to Abu Dhabi being the first Asian city to receive the prestigious title of ‘Bike City’.

Up-Cycling

The accolade, awarded by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), was received by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan — and it means that Abu Dhabi has joined such esteemed urban cycling company as Paris, Copenhagen and York.

#AbuDhabi’s world-class cycling facilities are about to get even better! Under Bike Abu Dhabi, the city will welcome the Abu Dhabi Loop, and new 109km designated cycling track linking attractions around the city, and a new 3,500 seater velodrome offering track racing facilities. pic.twitter.com/gJNQrNsGYR — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 2, 2021

Tracking changes

Bike Abu Dhabi is a verb as well as a campaign noun, and the emirate has some exciting cycling developments to look forward to in the near future.

Officials confirmed plans to build a huge 109km Abu Dhabi Loop – a “segregated cycle-way linking key destinations around the city”.

Further construction concepts being wheeled out soon include a 3,500 capacity track racing arena on the already very cycle-friendly (overwater cycle paths, outdoor BMX tracks, multiple island tour routes) Hudayriyat Island.

Once finished Velodrome Hudayriyat will hopefully offer more than just marginal gains to the nation’s sporting facilities.

Of pedals and medals

There was also news of upcoming races headed for Abu Dhabi including the Abu Dhabi Al Ain Classic, a one-day amateur competitive event, which will begin in 2022.

Abu Dhabi has also been confirmed as the host city for the 2022 and 2024 editions of UCI Urban Cycling World Championships, and the exciting prospect of being the home of the 2028 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships.

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office