To help raise the next generations of local sporting legends…

A decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council — served to announce Abu Dhabi’s intention to create six “clubs for Olympic Sports”

Those sports specifically being — fencing, athletics, weightlifting, archery, water sports and tennis.

The decree was made with the support of Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Nahyan bin Zayed has issued a decision to establish six Olympic sports clubs that aim to discover and develop sporting talent #inAbuDhabi to represent the UAE on the international stage and become new Olympic champions. pic.twitter.com/kWHHeNsR4Z — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 1, 2021

The new sporting clubs would be put in place to focus on providing the most modern facilities to help idnetify, develop, encourage, and promote future home-grown sporting superstars, plucked from ‘all segments of society’.

These clubs will join an already pretty impressive newtwork of sporting venues in Abu Dhabi. An it’s a collectuon that has seen some truly huge additions over the last year or so. These include the giant, recently constructed jiu-jitsu and fitness centre; also new is the massive Etizan by Erth; and the 20,000sqm of FIFA standard, professional-level football pitch at Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal; you’ll find another new massive multi-purpose sports field on Al Maryah Island; theres alll the sporting fun of the expansive adventure sporting hub on Hudayriyat Island; and there’s a ton of new sports court excitement to be found in parks across the capital (including Reem Central Park, Al Fay Park and Sheikha Fatima Park)

Images: Getty