Let’s get down to business…

Whether you want to impress a client or want to treat yourself, here are some business lunches in Dubai that will hit the spot.

Take your pick from a list that includes wholesome Japanese, British pub grub, Indian food and more.

Here are 5 business lunches to book in Dubai this week

99 Sushi

99 Sushi is offering an impressive nine-course Omakase business lunch. ‘Omakase’ literally means “leave it with me”, so hand over ordering control to the kitchen, then sit back and enjoy a procession of nine courses of elegant Japanese cuisine, such as Kobe edamame, gyozas, nigiri, and more. The Dhs149 lunch is available Sunday to Thursday, from noon until 3.30pm.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, business lunch available Sun to Thur, 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 547 2241. 99sushibar.com

Nawab

Well known for serving authentic heritage Indian cuisine, Nawab has introduced a business lunch for Dhs89 per person. Fill your belly with one starter, one appetizer, one main course, one dal (lentil), an assortment of Indian bread and a dessert. Expect to pick and devour dishes such as chicken seekh kebab, butter chicken, pepper fish, chicken tikka masala and more. The deal includes one soft beverage.

Nawab, Jebel Ali Recreation Club, Near Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai, business lunch available Sun to Thur, 12.30pm to 2.30pm. Tel: (0)4 267 8206. @nawabdxb

Nova

For a classy yet playful vibe for a business lunch, head to Nova at Address Dubai Marina. A three-course set menu awaits for Dhs115 bragging a medley of Mediterranean reinvented classics such as fried calamari, prime striploin with sauce au Poivre, Mafaldine carbonara and more. Finish your meal off on a sweet note with a classic cheesecake or vegan collision. The restaurant has recently opened its terrace so you can soak in cooler temperatures and views of the Dubai Marina.

Nova, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, business lunch available Sun to Thur, 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 578 4444. novarestaurant.me

Punjab Grill, Dubai

Spend your lunch break at the What’s On Abu Dhabi award-winning restaurant, Punjab Grill. The Indian fine-dining restaurant opened its doors here in Dubai this year and has introduced a three-course business lunch menu for Dhs125 per person. Pick from dal or tomato shorba (like a soup), appetisers, mains that include chicken tikka trio in makhani (butter) sauce, paneer Multani and more. Add a sweet treat for Dhs25.

Punjab Grill, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Dubai, business lunch available from Sun to Thur 11.30am to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 444 1444. oberoihotels.com

The Rose and Crown

The Atrium’s cosy British venue has a business lunch menu along with a selection of teas, coffees, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm. You can choose a main dish of your choice from the special business lunch menu along with a soft beverage for only Dhs59. Dishes on the menu include fish and chips, grilled chicken BBQ with yellow rice, the Rose and Crown Burger, steak sandwich and more. The chef can even customize options for vegan and vegetarian guests on request.

Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Friday, business lunch available Sun to Thur, noon to 2am. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

Images: Supplied